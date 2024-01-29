Guns and drugs found inside car at Broward high school, BSO says. Two teens detained

Two Deerfield Beach High School students are in custody after guns, ammunition and illegal drugs were found inside a car parked on the campus, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies placed the school on lockdown after finding the contraband shortly after 2 p.m., but there was no known threat to students, BSO spokesman Carey Codd said.

Deputies found two loaded guns, loaded magazines and illegal drugs in the car, Codd added.

BSO did not specify the type of drugs nor did they identify the students involved.

Detectives with BSO’s Threat Assessment Unit are investigating the incident, Codd said.