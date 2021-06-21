Guns, drugs seized during Pierce Avenue raid

Jun. 21—Guns, drugs and cash were seized from a Pierce Avenue home late Saturday night.

About 11:15 p.m., Niagara Falls Police Narcotics & Intelligence Division Detectives, with assistance of the Niagara Falls Police Emergency Response Team and Lewiston PD K9 Shadow, executed a search warrant in the lower rear apartment at 1501 Pierce Ave.

Detectives recovered two handguns, 4 ounces of crack, 72 Suboxone, a half ounce of Fentanyl and several hundred more assorted pills along with marijuana. Four thousand dollars was also seized.

Charges on two suspects are pending lab results.