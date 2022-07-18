Guns. Drugs. A stolen car. Police said they found it all at a Bristol house.

A Bristol man is facing charges after police Monday executed a search warrant at a Gridley Street home and allegedly found multiple firearms, a large capacity magazine, a large amount of ammunition, narcotics, and a stolen motor vehicle, police said.

Police said members of the Bristol Police Department Patrol Division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Gridley Street and a resident of the home, Jagdiel Velazquez, was arrested.

Velazquez is charged with three counts of criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a high capacity magazine, third-degree larceny, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Velazquez was held in lieu of $250,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in New Britain on Tuesday, July 19, police said. The investigation is open and ongoing, police said.