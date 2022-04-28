Guns found at A$AP Rocky’s house following arrest

Police seized multiple firearms from the rapper’s LA home after he was arrested for an alleged shooting incident in November 2021

Police found multiple guns at A$AP Rocky’s house following his arrest last week. Law enforcement seized the weapons from his Los Angeles home, as reported by TMZ.

Rocky, 33, born Rakim Mayers, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on April 20 after returning from Barbados with his girlfriend, billionaire singer/entrepreneur Rihanna. The two-time Grammy-nominated rapper was detained in connection to a November 2021 shooting in California.

Local police searched Rocky’s Los Angeles house following his arrest last week, with the aide of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team. They used a battering ram to enter his property after serving a search warrant. The authorities left the premises with several firearms, as well as “a box of potential evidence.”

A$AP Rocky attends premiere of “Stockholm Syndrome” on June 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Detectives will run a ballistics check on the weapons for their investigation into the shooting incident. They will also investigate whether or not the firearms were stolen or are owned by someone else besides Rocky.

Rocky was accused of shooting at a man on November 6, 2021. The unnamed victim alleged Rocky approached him near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue in Los Angeles, and shot at him three to four times, with one bullet grazing him in his left hand.

Following his arrest on April 20, Rocky posted a $550,000 bond and was released within three hours, as reported by NBC News. The rapper is due back in court on Aug. 17, facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

In the meantime, Rocky and Rihanna are awaiting the birth of their first child after announcing their pregnancy back in January. The couple has been dating for over a year after 10 years of friendship and several music collaborations. Just two days after his arrest, Rocky and Rihanna held a rave-themed baby shower at a studio in Hollywood.

