Guns found after foot chase in the Falls

Nov. 3—Niagara Falls police located and recovered two firearms that were ditched by a fleeing suspect Friday afternoon.

Around 2:23 p.m., a patrol officer reported he was out with a party in the 400 block of 19th Street when a man ran from him.

While running, the officer reported that the male "has a gun." The 22-year-old man was eventually caught in the 400 block of 22nd Street by additional officers who were responding to the area for backup.

Officers retraced the route that the man fled and located two loaded firearms inside a trash bin in the 400 block of 20th Street.

Both firearms were recovered by detectives. The man also reportedly had an outstanding warrant.