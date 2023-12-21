Guns found tossed in Middle River, suspect charged with vehicle break-ins

MOUNT SIDNEY — Earlier this month, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office took multiple reports concerning vehicle larcenies in the Mount Sidney area where mostly cash and guns were stolen, the agency said Wednesday night in a press release.

Further investigation revealed the firearms were tossed in the Middle River, and members of the sheriff's office retrieved several firearms from the river near Verona.

The sheriff's office said Colby Grimm, 20, of Mount Sidney, is facing four charges of grand larceny, two charges of petty larceny and seven charges of tampering with a vehicle in connection with the alleged thefts.

Grimm was given a secured bond and incarcerated at Middle River Regional Jail, according to the release. Jail records indicate he was no longer being held Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone in the Mount Sidney area who might have been the victim of a larceny from a vehicle in December to contact Investigator Ron Reid at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017. The release said all residents in the Mount Sidney area are encouraged to check any video surveillance footage that could be related to these incidents.

