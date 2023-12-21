Guns found Wednesday on Dunbar High School campus in Baltimore; 15-year-old student arrested

Dec. 20—By Dan Belson — dbelson@baltsun.com

A 15-year-old student was arrested on a handgun violation Wednesday in connection with weapons found at Dunbar High School, according to Baltimore City Public Schools.

The school's principal, Yetunde Reeves, said in a letter that the weapons were "located during a search related to a student incident." He did not elaborate on what the incident was, but noted the guns "were not used in conflict on campus."

He said Dunbar administration and city schools police identified a student in connection with the guns while investigating the matter, and that "appropriate legal and disciplinary actions will be taken" following a probe of the matter. A city schools spokesperson said the student, a 15-year-old, was ultimately arrested.

"We work daily to ensure a safe and positive environment for teaching and learning," Reeves wrote in the Wednesday letter, which was addressed to Dunbar families and the school community. "We are disappointed that weapons were found on our campus but relieved that the weapons were located and appropriate actions can be taken."

