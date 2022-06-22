What do guns, golf carts and a car have in common? Beaufort Co. sheriff investigating

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to recent string of car break-ins, thefts and a home burglary in the northern part of the county and reported that two guns, a boat trailer, a car and two golf carts were taken.

Two juveniles were arrested in connection with the home break-in, police said.

The latest in the string of crimes took place Monday at a home on Browns Island Road in Lobeco. Police were called after a woman reported her car was stolen. She said she went to Florida on June 12 and when she returned her car was missing. The woman told police she noticed marks on the house’s back door that looked like someone had tried to pry their way in. Nothing was missing, she said.

Here is a roundup of the other weekend thefts and break-ins:

▪ Just before midnight Sunday, a man on Craig Lane in Grays Hill, an unincorporated community near Beaufort, called police and reported that his gun was missing from his car. The man said that he last saw the gun around 2 that afternoon. There were no signs of forced entry into the vehicle, according to a police report.

▪ Also on Sunday, a man on Newhaven Court on Fripp Island reported his gun was stolen from his car. He said he must forgotten to lock the vehicle the night before. Police took DNA evidence from the car’s door handles and the latches of both the glove compartment box and center console. Security guards from Fripp Island told police there were no security cameras pointing at the garage where the car had been parked that would show any kind of break-in.

▪ A golf cart was reported stolen from Habersham Park in Burton on Sunday. Officers were called out to a home around 3:30 p.m. and were told by the people who were staying at the house that the owner’s golf cart had been taken. A neighbor’s Ring camera did not show anything.

▪ A man called police at 8:14 p.m. Sunday to report his boat trailer was stolen from the Grays Hill Boat Landing. The man told police he left the trailer attached to his pickup truck in the boat landing’s parking lot on Clarendon Road while he went out on the boat. The man said he thinks the trailer, a 16-foot galvanized gray aluminum Sportsman, could have been taken sometime between 5 and 7:30 p.m. that day. There were no witnesses or nearby security cameras that could have filmed anyone stealing the trailer, police said.

▪ At 8:25 p.m. Saturday, police were called out to Fripp Island after two minors were seen on security cameras breaking into a home. The owner of the house told police she was last at the home on Thursday, June 16, and had left out of town when she saw someone taking two bottles from her pantry on her security cameras. She reported to police that a bottle of bitters and a bottle of gin were missing. The home’s screen porch was ripped open and several doors and a window were unlocked, police said in a report.

A security guard told police he had seen two minors in the area earlier and, because of previous dealings with the kids, believed they were the ones who had broken into the home. Police met with the minors and their parents on Sunday and both were petitioned to Family Court for second-degree burglary.

▪ Another golf cart was stolen on Saturday on St. Phillips Boulevard in Burton. The woman who reported the golf cart stolen said that it was an older model golf cart and that she last saw it on Friday night before bed. When she got up the next morning, she told police, that the blue-and-cream-colored cart was missing from her driveway.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.