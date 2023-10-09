Guns gone in 30 seconds during break-in at Cypress Creek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It took thieves two attempts to break into Cypress Creek Outdoor early Sunday morning but just thirty seconds to get in and out of business with 12 guns.

Don Parks said it’s the second time his store on Highway 51 has been targeted by thieves in the last two months.

“It’s beyond frustrating,” said Parks. “It has really forced us to our security again. We have to put different things in place, from outside surveillance to extra security measures inside the store.”

The Dyersburg Police Department said surveillance cameras captured two people trying to break into Cypress Creek at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, leave and come back just before 2 a.m. and force open a rear door.

The video also showed the suspects were inside the business for approximately thirty seconds. Park said the burglars went straight for the display cases.

“They just worked their way over and grabbed what they could and took off,” Parks said. “They stole 12 handguns.”

Parks said the thieves caused about a thousand dollars worth of damage to his store, and he plans to do whatever he can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“It’s going to cause a disruption the way we open and close and all that kind of good stuff, but it’s just something that’s got be dealt with,” he said.

Parks said the guns were worth several thousand dollars.

Investigators said the suspects were wearing face shields and gloves. If you have any information about the break-in or the stolen guns, you are urged to call Dyer County Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS, 311, or the Dyersburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679.

