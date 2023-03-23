Guns, heroin, cocaine, meth seized in Central Ky. trafficking investigation. 6 arrested

Multiple men from Central Kentucky and Detroit were arrested Tuesday after a month-long investigation by the Madison County Drug Task Force, according to Sgt. Tye Chavies with Kentucky State Police.

Andrew Lowery, 49, of Detroit; Erik Oliver, 36, of Richmond; Britten Combs, 31, of Detroit; Eddie Griffin, 50, of Detroit; Jason Oliver, 36, of Detroit; and Jennings Harris, 63, of Richmond were all arrested and charged with firearm and/or drug trafficking related offenses. Chavies said the group was involved in trafficking narcotics in Madison County.

The investigation began in February, according to Chavies. On Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. Griffin, Combs and Lowery were pulled over by police on the Robert R. Martin Bypass for a traffic violation, according to court documents.

Police smelled marijuana during the traffic stop and called for a police dog to search the vehicle. Court documents say the police dog showed a positive alert for drugs inside the vehicle and approximately 27 grams of heroin were found.

Two of the suspects also had an undetermined amount of money, according to court documents. Griffin, Combs and Lowery all told police they had no knowledge about the heroin found in the vehicle.

Sign up for our Public Safety Newsletter





A weekly wrap up of the latest and most significant crime, courts and public safety news in Lexington and Kentucky. Sign up today.







Griffin, Combs and Lowery were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), according to court records. Lowery was being held on a $15,000 bond, Combs was being held on a $10,000 bond and Griffin was being held on a $5,000 bond, according to court records.

Erik Oliver was arrested a few hours later after he was spotted driving on Villa Drive with a warrant out for his arrest, according to court documents. Erik Oliver was also driving on a suspended operators license and expired registration plates.

Erik Oliver was arrested without incident. Court documents say multiple baggies of crystal methamphetamine were found on Erik Oliver and a large glass pipe with burn marks and white residue were found in the trunk of the vehicle.

Story continues

Erik Oliver was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin and methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and expired registration plates, according to court records. His bond was set at $5,000.

Online court records were not immediately available for Oliver and Harris.

Chavies said the Madison County Drug Task Force seized fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, money and multiple guns during the investigation. One of the firearms was reported stolen.

The Madison County Drug Task Force is made up of detectives from the Richmond Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police. It was assisted by Gateway Area Drug Task Force, the Richmond Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.