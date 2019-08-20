Guns are a huge part of American society; taking them away won't help: Today's talker

Multiple Democratic president candidates have come out in support of a federal gun buyback program in response to the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio, and elsewhere.

Gun control won't help, more guns will

By Louis Haas

Gun control is not the answer to America's gun violence. In the recent mass shootings, the shooters purchased their weapons legally. Likewise, the policies promoted by gun control activists would not impact mass shootings. Last year, the RAND Corp. conducted a survey of academic research and did not find any of the policies they looked at would reduce mass shootings: “We found no qualifying studies showing that any of the 13 policies we investigated decreased mass shootings.”

As usual with so many of these killers, there was nothing too outstanding about them (though as of late they do seem motivated by some horrendous white nationalist beliefs — sadly, protected by the First Amendment). After all, being young and alienated is not unusual in America.

Preventing the sale or ownership of so-called assault rifles, a term for which there is no technical definition, will not end these mass shootings. Semi-automatic rifles and pistols have long been a standard part of American gun ownership, shooting and hunting.

Why is it only recently that semi-automatic firearms have become an issue in American society even though they come in all shapes and sizes? It's no coincidence that the semi-automatic firearms that seem to be favored by shooters, and descriptions of the killer’s video in Christchurch, New Zealand, look like it could be in a video game.

Even if the stereotypical-looking “assault rifles” are prohibited, other weapons and types of semi-automatic firearms can be used in shootings. Confiscation of these likewise is prohibitive as there are nearly 400 million civilian-owned guns in circulation in the United States — Australia’s forced gun buyback only targeted fewer than 1 million guns.

Moreover, trying to limit assault rifles does violate the Second Amendment.

Justice John Paul Stevens — like many lawyers, legal analysts, scholars and others — had believed that the Second Amendment truly applied only to civilians having guns to use in a militia. This had been based on a reading and interpretation of the 1939 U.S. v. Miller decision, in which sawed-off shotguns were seen as having no military purpose (the justices were apparently unfamiliar with the history and use of sawed-off shotguns in the military) and thus could be restricted.

More recent Supreme Court decisions concluding that the Second Amendment allows personal possession of guns for personal defense nullified this militia interpretation, both legally and historically. Justice Stevens admitted this in a New York Times essay, in which he concluded that the Second Amendment would have to be rewritten in order for it to explain his stance.

What then to do about mass killings in public or at work places? More guns. We need more legal concealed carry, and we need more places to allow concealed carry, so that the intended victims of a mass shooting can have a decent chance of surviving or stopping these events.

If the response to any mass shooting is flight, hide or fight, why not make sure that the fighting aspect of it works? Armed combat is more effective than unarmed combat. Businesses, despite their qualms, should allow legal concealed carry on their premises and should allow their employees to carry as well.