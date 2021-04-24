Guns left in vehicles a prime target of thieves

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·5 min read

Apr. 24—Cloaked in the dark morning hours, a petty thief skulks through the 900 block of Richmond Street in Brunswick while the good folks of the neighborhood sleep soundly.

Perhaps he has tried the doors of a couple of parked vehicles already without luck — locked. Then he comes across the opportunity on which his crime depends. The handle on this particular vehicle clicks, after which he eases the door open with muted efficiency.

The man very likely suffers from alcohol or drug addition. He will settle for anything within grasp once inside — loose change, a piece of jewelry, maybe even a wallet.

But on this predawn morning in March, one desperate crook strikes the jackpot. He tucks the Taurus 9 mm handgun into his waistband and skulks away undetected.

This was not an isolated incident. Guns left in vehicles end up in the hands of thieves all too frequently in the Golden Isles. And they are the gold standard of the black market.

"It's the drug users that steal the guns to supply their habits," Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said. "And guns are more valuable than anything. They can get more money for the drugs they need because a gun brings such a higher price now."

The loss of personal property is bad enough. But there is a moral imperative for legal gun owners to take greater care in securing firearms. It might go without saying, but stolen guns almost always end up in the wrong hands. Criminals, especially violent ones, want the guns because they cannot be traced back to them.

The street market is also the most expedient avenue to gun ownership for others, particularly convicted criminals who cannot legally own firearms.

"Convicted felons buy them, sure, but even for those who are not convicted felons, a gun is still the highest stolen commodity out there," Jones said. "There is a demand for them because criminals don't want guns that can be traced back to them. If the gun is recovered, it will be traced back to the legal owner and not the criminal."

Not all of the gun thieves are patient enough to wait for an unlocked vehicle. Earlier this month, a thief cracked both passenger side windows of an extended cab pickup truck on Lantana Court to get at the gun inside, according to Glynn County police records.

More often than not, however, guns are stolen from unlocked vehicles. Such was the case last September, county records show, when a Smith & Wesson 9 mm went missing overnight from an unlocked Chevrolet Silverado parked at The Reserve at Demere Apartments on St. Simons Island.

"When vehicles are left unsecured, it creates easy access for criminals," acting Glynn County Police Chief Rickey Evans said. "They take valuables and guns. When they take guns, sometimes the guns are used in still other crimes."

From Jan. 1, 2020 to the present day, there were 32 reported cases of guns stolen from vehicles in the county, police records show. Of those, at least 18 were stolen from unlocked vehicles. Twelve additional theft victims could not recall whether they had locked their vehicles.

County police managed to recover the stolen firearms in four of the cases.

"Just by hitting the lock switch citizens can often prevent further and potentially worse crimes," Evans said.

Since January of this year, Brunswick police have handled five reports of guns stolen from vehicles, records show. In each instance the vehicle was left unlocked, records show.

Two guns were stolen from one vehicle for a total of six guns stolen from vehicles in the city and put on the streets. These include four handguns, a rifle and a shotgun, with a total estimated loss of $2,750, city police said.

Advice from police regarding firearms inside unattended vehicles is generally the same as they give for any valuables a person cannot afford to lose: Do not do it. Also, lock your vehicle.

"You need to take your gun inside with you when you leave your vehicle," Jones said. "Period. Carry it inside your house with you every night. And if you want your property stolen, just leave your vehicle unlocked. If they found it unlocked once, they will probably check it again."

Guns stolen locally may very well end up in the perpetuation of violent crimes in distant communities, police say. In particular, drug trafficking and gang networks find Miami and Atlanta to be particularly profitable destinations for locally stolen firearms, Jones said.

"There's a circuit between Miami and Atlanta, even Savannah, that includes Brunswick," Jones said. "They love to get their hands on stolen guns."

In 2015, the Glynn County Sheriff's Office worked a sting operation with the federal office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that involved local gangsters trading stolen guns for drugs with New York City gangsters. Law enforcement officials busted the illicit deal as it went down inside a local motel room. A member of NYC's East Side Bangin' Bloods was later sentenced in federal court in Brunswick to more than six years in prison, The News reported.

A couple of years ago, Jones was taking part in a multi-agency roadside safety checkpoint that ensnared a Brunswick man whose criminal activity was well-known to law enforcement. In addition to marijuana, police found a stolen handgun under the vehicle's front passenger side seat.

Gunpowder residue was still fresh in the barrel from having shed blood south of here just hours earlier, Jones said. Fortunately, the victim survived, he said.

"That very evening he had shot someone in Jacksonville," Jones recalled. "He was known to us. We were able to tie him to that crime."

Jones did not recall if the gun in question had been stolen from inside a vehicle. But the incident epitomizes the dangerous potential once a gun legally obtained by a law-abiding citizen ends up in the wrong hands.

"From law enforcement's perspective, the worst thing that can be stolen and used by a criminal is a gun, of course," Jones said.

