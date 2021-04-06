Guns and lies in America: decoding an unlikely gun violence success story

Guns and Lies started in 2019 as a year-long project investigating what worked to reduce the daily toll of gun violence in California’s Bay Area, a region that had defied expectations and seen a dramatic decline in gun homicides. The project continued after its first anniversary to now also explore the intersection of gun violence, the coronavirus pandemic and the movement for racial justice.

Our stories delve into the connections between gun violence and poverty, health, work, housing, displacement, incarceration, social policy, laws and firearm access in an area transformed by inequality. They bring together the voices of Bay Area residents, public health researchers and criminal justice experts to investigate gun violence dynamics, as well as the people and programs helping to curb the violence. Driven by data and evidence, the series challenges the simplistic talking points and dangerous assumptions that have undermined efforts to address America’s gun violence crisis.

The project is funded in part by a grant to theguardian.org from the California Wellness Foundation (Cal Wellness). Created in 1992 as a private independent foundation, Cal Wellness aims to protect and improve the health and wellness of the people of California by increasing access to healthcare, quality education, good jobs, healthy environments and safe neighborhoods.

All of our journalism is editorially independent and follows GNM’s published editorial code. The Guardian is committed to open journalism, recognizing that the best understanding of the world is achieved when we collaborate, share knowledge, encourage debate, welcome challenge, and harness the expertise of specialists and their communities. Funding from our readers makes this work possible and helps protect our independence.

Support the Guardian by making a single or recurring contribution

Read more about philanthropic support

Unless otherwise stated, all statements and materials, including any statements regarding specific legislation, reflect the views of the individual contributors and not those of the California Wellness Foundation, theguardian.org, or the Guardian.