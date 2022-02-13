Guns may wash ashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, beachgoers are warned

Police are warning beachgoers that a gun or guns could wash ashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, officers responded to a call about a deceased male “who appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot that occurred near the shore break,” near the Atlantic Street beach access, the Kill Devil Hills Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The weapon, believed to be a “long gun/hunting rifle,” is missing and “most likely washed into the ocean from wave action,” according to police.

Police said they also found an empty handgun holster in the person’s car and that the handgun could have been washed away, too.

“Tidal action this morning is pushing south,” police said Feb. 12. “If the weapon(s) washes back up on shore, it may be well south of Atlantic Street, but we are asking all beachgoers to keep their eyes open. Anyone finding any guns is urged to call 911 and have an officer recover them.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800 273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.