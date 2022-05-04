Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum says he knocked out ‘Full House’ star Dave Coulier at John Stamos' wedding

Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum made sure John Stamos had a wedding he would never forget.

The 61-year-old recalled what happened after he was invited to the "Full House" star’s 1998 nuptials to his first wife Rebecca Romijn in his new memoir out May 10, "Double Talkin’ Jive."

The artist described how he attended the ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel with a girlfriend at the time. Afterward, Stamos’ co-star Dave Coulier invited them to an after-party at his place.

"We started doing shots in Dave’s kitchen almost as soon as we arrived," Sorum wrote, as quoted by Page Six Wednesday. "After that, we moved on to cocktails. By that point, I noticed that I couldn’t find my girlfriend, so I started looking for her."

Matt Sorum, left, and John Stamos arrive at the Adopt The Arts kickoff event at Sofitel Hotel March 18, 2012, in Los Angeles. Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

According to Sorum, he found her "naked in the Jacuzzi with three random guys."

"I grab a flowerpot and throw it toward the pool, hurling a chair in the same direction, a second or two later," Sorum wrote. "The host of the party [Coulier] comes over and tries to calm me down, but it’s like my entire being has been reduced to a mix of anger and despair — the guy doesn’t even have time to put his hand on my shoulder before I’ve knocked him out."

The outlet shared that Sorum’s memories about what happened afterward are hazy. However, Sorum claimed he was thrown out on the street.

"I alternate between sweating and freezing, and at some point, it dawns on me that I’m naked," Sorum wrote.

In his memoir, Matt Sorum, left, claimed he knocked out Dave Coulier. Getty Images

Sorum said he was able to hail a cab to his girlfriend’s house. He scaled the fence, got into the house and dressed himself before paying the driver.

The girlfriend eventually returned home.

"Somewhere in the distance, I can hear her shouting," said Sorum.

Sorum said the next thing he remembers is waking up with "two cops on either side of me, their guns in my face."

Dave Coulier, left, and John Stamos filming an episode of "Full House" in 1987. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Stamos and Romijn were married from 1998 until 2005.

The rock star has a quieter life these days. He married Ace Harper, a fashion designer, in 2013. In 2021, they welcomed a baby girl named Lou Ellington.

Later that year, Sorum told People magazine that he couldn’t be happier.

"I got started a little later, you know?" he told the outlet. "My wife, that's why she's so young and gorgeous here, but the timing is perfect for me. I'm more relaxed. I'm more focused on family. We spent three months just nesting with the kid, just not doing anything but hanging with the baby and playing music for her. It's cool. I dig it.

Matt Sorum has mellowed out over the years. KMazur/WireImage

"We're just giving her all the opportunities to be who she wants to be," he continued about his daughter. "She's already this incredible little being, starting to give us the smiles. We just want to nurture her and have her have all the opportunities to be educated in music and art and culture."