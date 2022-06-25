Guns in paradise: Ruling could undo strict Hawaii carry law

JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
·5 min read

HONOLULU (AP) — Megan Kau takes occasional weeklong hunting trips to the Hawaiian island of Lanai, where she enjoys watching the sunrise and hearing the distant rustle of deer and mouflon sheep in the tropical wilderness, a rifle ready at her side.

As a gun owner, she also goes to shooting ranges several times a year. Those outings are the only times the attorney and Oahu native sees others with guns in this tourist mecca where strict laws make it harder to purchase firearms and restrict carrying loaded guns in public.

Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning New York's concealed weapon law will likely change things in Hawaii, too, where it's now highly unusual to see people carrying loaded weapons in public.

Some say the change will lead to more gun violence in a state that traditionally sees very little. In 2020, Hawaii had the nation's lowest rate for gun deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re culturally accepting, we’re racially accepting,” Kau said. “But within our culture, we’re fighters. We have passion.”

That passion can boil into physical altercations typically done “up and up” — local lingo for fistfights.

“If you’re born and raised here, you get into a fistfight, you don’t expect there to be a weapon,” Kau said.

Chris Marvin, a Hawaii resident with the gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety, said road rage dustups, clashes over surf spots and other confrontations are a part of life in Hawaii and are rarely fatal. He's worried that will change.

“When you introduce guns, it’s so often immediately death," he said. “Guns and aloha don’t mix.”

Under current law, county police chiefs in Hawaii have the discretion to determine whether to issue a carry permit. Without such a permit, people in Hawaii are only allowed to keep firearms in the home and can transport them — unloaded and locked up — to shooting ranges, hunting areas and other limited locations such as for repairs.

The Supreme Court ruling says local governments can’t require those seeking a license to carry a gun in public to demonstrate a particular need, such as a direct threat to their safety. Hawaii and California are among states with such a requirement.

Hawaii police chiefs have issued only four carry permits in the last 22 years, said attorney Alan Beck, who represents George Young, a Big Island man suing to be able to carry a gun for self-defense.

“It’s a huge deal,” Beck said of the ruling. “Not only does it mean Mr. Young’s case will prevail, it also means the door has been opened to challenging numerous aspects of Hawaii firearms law.”

State officials were determining what effect the court’s ruling could have on Hawaii, Gov. David Ige said. However, some believe they know the ultimate outcome.

“Bottom line is, Hawaii is about to become a more dangerous place,” state Sen. Karl Rhoads said. “Hawaii will go from a place where the right to carry in public is the exception to a place where not having the right to carry on the street is an exception.”

The high court ruling does allow local governments to impose certain rules limiting who can have permits to carry and where weapons may be banned, such as parks, stadiums and other places where people gather.

Hawaii lawmakers will look at adding additional background screening, training stipulations and legislating ways to keep guns out of certain public spaces, said state Sen. Chris Lee.

There are already gun-handling training requirements for obtaining a firearm, “but carrying something in a public place is a different matter altogether,” Lee said, so he’d like to see mandated training on how to de-escalate conflicts and enhanced training for law enforcement in dealing with situations where people are armed.

He’d also like to see restrictions on bringing guns into public meetings on emotionally charged issues.

Denise Eby Konan, dean of the College of Social Sciences at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a member of the state’s Gun Violence and Violent Crimes Commission, said guns in public places like beaches and hiking trails could affect Hawaii’s reputation as a safe tourist destination.

“I think many of our visitors are coming from countries where gun laws are quite strict,” she said.

At least one couple visiting Waikiki on Thursday said looser restrictions wouldn’t deter them from returning.

Rebecca Donahue said she and her husband have concealed carry permits where they live in Titusville, Florida. “I think Hawaii is very laid back and relaxed from what we’ve seen,” she said.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority declined to comment on the court’s ruling and any possible impact on tourism, the economic engine that drives the state’s economy.

Kainoa Kaku, president of the Hawaii Rifle Association, said the decision will help ensure law-abiding people can carry guns — “guys like me who put in a lot of time and effort into training and honing my craft so that I can defend myself and my family and even my community at large if it’s required.”

Joseph Robello, who uses a pistol and a rifle to hunt pigs, said he doesn’t expect Hawaii to turn into the Wild West.

“Most people won’t just carry to carry around, to wear it on your hip and walk around in the store to say, ‘I got a gun, and I can use it,’” he said. “That’s dumb. Ridiculous.”

___

Freelance journalist Marco Garcia contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • To some defenders, gun ruling could right a racial wrong

    When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York's tight restrictions on who can carry a handgun, condemnation erupted from liberal leaders and activists. “New York’s gun licensing regulations have been arbitrarily and discriminatorily applied, disproportionately ensnaring the people we represent, the majority of whom are from communities of color,” said The Legal Aid Society, which represents criminal defendants who can’t afford their own lawyers. The court's decision Thursday concerned a century-old law that said New Yorkers seeking gun licenses had to show an unusual threat to their safety if they wanted to carry a handgun in public.

  • Hutchinson says Arkansas abortion providers should face ‘criminal penalty,’ not women

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Sunday said abortion providers should face criminal penalties for performing the procedure but said women would not be prosecuted in his state for getting an abortion. In an interview with moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the GOP governor said only doctors who perform an abortion to…

  • McConaughey: Gun safety legislation isn’t perfect but ‘shining example’ of compromise

    Actor Matthew McConaughey said new gun safety legislation passed by Congress last week isn’t perfect but is a “shining example” of compromise in the country. In an op-ed published by the Austin American-Statesman on Sunday, McConaughey wrote that the gun safety legislation would save “innocent lives” and keep firearms away from those considered dangerous, calling…

  • President Biden Signs Landmark Gun Controll Bill Into Law

    President Biden has signed the landmark bipartisan gun control bill into law. The bill gives a financial incentive to states that implement red flag laws.

  • Shoigu flies to Ukraine - Russian media

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 26 JUNE 2022, 10:47 Russian Army General Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, has inspected a group of Russian troops involved in the war in Ukraine.

  • South Dakota governor: Bar abortion pills, but don’t punish women for them

    But Gov. Kristi Noem said doctors, not their patients, would likely be prosecuted for knowing violations of what would be one of the strictest laws on abortion pills in the United States.

  • Atlanta DEA takes down Mexican cartel meth conversion lab in Gwinnett County

    DEA special agent Robert Murphy said the SRT recently took down a dangerous Mexican cartel’s methamphetamine conversion lab at a house in Gwinnett County.

  • Los Angeles Police Arrest Man For Attempted Murder With Flamethrower During Local Roe V. Wade Protests

    Street protests over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade took a violent turn on Friday into Saturday. Two arrests were made in serious incidents involving police and protesters in downtown Los Angeles, which saw confrontations and a freeway takeover at one point. On Friday, at around 8:20 p.m., LAPD officers at 5th […]

  • Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’

    U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, speaking at a rally Saturday night with former President Donald Trump, called the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade a “victory for white life.”

  • Erdogan tells Sweden, NATO leaders that Turkey awaits steps for NATO bids

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan told the heads of NATO and Sweden on Saturday that Nordic countries must take binding steps to address Turkey's concerns and overcome its opposition to their membership bids, Turkish state media reported. Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But Ankara surprised allies in opposing the bids on grounds it says Stockholm and Helsinki support Kurdish militants like the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and they maintain arms embargos on Turkey.

  • Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east

    At least two residential buildings were hit.

  • North Korea denounces U.S. 'aggression' as it marks war anniversary

    North Korea on Saturday condemned "aggression moves" by Washington and Seoul, vowing to take revenge as it marked the 72nd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War at a time of rising tension on the Korean Peninsula. Amid concerns North Korea could be preparing to conduct its first nuclear test in five years, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in May to deploy more U.S. weapons if it was necessary to deter the North. The North's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday a number of workers' organisations had held meetings to "vow revenge on the U.S. imperialists", blaming the United States for starting the 1950-1953 Korean War.

  • Smith & Wesson stock soars as Supreme Court ruling boosts ‘pretty big’ part of gun maker’s business

    Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. rallied again Friday, as better-than-expected earnings and a dividend hike followed a decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to strike down a New York gun-control provision.

  • G7 aims to raise $600 billion to counter China's Belt and Road

    Group of Seven leaders on Sunday pledged to raise $600 billion in private and public funds over five years to finance needed infrastructure in developing countries and counter China's older, multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road project. U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders relaunched the newly renamed "Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment," at their annual gathering being held this year at Schloss Elmau in southern Germany. Biden said the United States would mobilize $200 billion in grants, federal funds and private investment over five years to support projects in low- and middle-income countries that help tackle climate change as well as improve global health, gender equity and digital infrastructure.

  • Water rescue underway for missing person at Green River Gorge

    According to a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff's Office, a water rescue team is attempting to find a 20-year-old who went underwater near the Black Diamond area. King County's Guardian One is assisting search and rescue operations with aerial support.

  • Ukraine war robs India's 'Diamond City' of its sparkle

    Yogesh Zanzamera lays out his bed on the floor of the factory where he works and lives, one of around two million Indians polishing diamonds in an industry being hit hard by the Ukraine war.

  • Editorial | Florida's senators failing us on gun reform

    Editorial: Florida's US Senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, fail us by opposing bipartisan gun safety bill

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate....

  • Police, abortion rights protesters clash in LA

    STORY: The footage showed gas canisters exploding, violent clashes between police and protesters, and police detaining abortion rights activists.The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent that recognized women’s constitutional right to abortion and returned the decision to states. Nearly half the states are considered certain or likely to ban abortion.The ruling is expected to dramatically change life for millions of women in America and exacerbate growing tensions in a deeply polarized country.

  • Taliban calls for release of frozen funds after deadly earthquake

    KABUL (Reuters) -Afghanistan's Taliban administration on Saturday called on international governments to roll back sanctions and lift a freeze on central bank assets following the earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people and left thousands homeless. The 6.1-magnitude quake that struck the east of the country early on Wednesday destroyed or damaged 10,000 homes and injured about 2,000 people, straining the country's fragile health system and posing a major test for the ruling Taliban. "The Islamic Emirate is asking the world to give the Afghans their most basic right, which is their right to life and that is through lifting the sanctions and unfreezing our assets and also giving assistance," Abdul Qahar Balkhi, foreign affairs ministry spokesman, told Reuters in an interview.