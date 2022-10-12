Guns, pot, $103k seized after alleged shooting at teen driver

Oct. 12—A Cave Junction man faces felony weapons charges accusing him of firing more than two dozen shots at a person he believed was a robber but was actually his teen neighbor practicing parking on her home driveway.

Naham McClain Harris, 44, of the 800 block of Ridge Vista Drive, made his initial appearance in Josephine County Circuit Court Monday on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon alleging he fired his gun at a 15-year-old girl over the weekend while she was practicing her driving in the 400 block of Ridge Vista Drive in Cave Junction, according to court filings and a news release issued by Josephine County Sheriff's Office.

When questioned by police, Harris allegedly admitted to firing his gun roughly 30 times at the girl. He told police he believed he was going to be robbed, so he shot at the vehicle trying to scare the robbers away.

Harris was arrested Friday and remained an inmate as of Tuesday evening in the Josephine County Jail on $50,000 bail.

A search warrant served Monday on Harris' property allegedly turned up a felony amount of processed marijuana and the firearm. In searches over the weekend, police said they found multiple firearms hidden in a wooded area nearby and $103,000.

The sheriff's office arrested Harris Tuesday on the new marijuana charge, but as of Tuesday evening the charge had not yet been filed by the Josephine County District Attorney's office.

Harris' next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 17.