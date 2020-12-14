Trump supporters have intimidated and harassed the Electoral College, but electors say extremists won't stop them from casting their vote for Biden

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
electoral college vote us elections belong to the people trump biden protest
Thousands of New Yorkers joined the "March to Protect The Results" to celebrate after the Biden-Harris ticket won the majority of Electoral College votes. Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • US electors will cast their votes on Monday, officially securing Joe Biden's election as the nation's 46th president.

  • While the Electoral College meeting is largely pro forma, it's an honor bestowed on politically involved citizens that's worth celebrating.

  • This year, though, electors have been the target of intimidating messages from extremists seeking to pressure them to vote for Donald Trump instead.

  • Several electors spoke to Insider about this experience and why it won't can't sway them from staying the course.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Being appointed as a US elector is often a once in a lifetime honor that politically involved citizens look forward to and celebrate.

But this year, a group of extremists who believe conspiracy theories that the election was rigged or stolen from President Donald Trump have dampened the experience by aggressively trying to intimidate electors not to vote for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday.

Electors Khary Penebaker, of Wisconsin; Van Johnson, of Georgia; and Mark Miller, of Michigan, are among those who were on the receiving end of some of the pressure in recent weeks. All three are Democrats, and say they won't be swayed by the concerning behavior.

More than a month after most US voters cast their ballots in the 2020 election, the 538 electors will cast their vote to officially make Biden the next president. Americans don't directly elect the president. The founders devised the Electoral College system whereby electors do. Most states use a winner-takes-all system to give all of their electoral votes to the candidate who receives the most votes in that state.

This year, electors are receiving threatening messages from Trump supporters

Michigan election protest
People gather at the Michigan State Capitol for a rally in support of President Donald Trump on November 14, 2020, in Lansing, Michigan, backing backing Trump's incorrect claim that the election was fraudulent. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Penebaker, who's also a vocal gun reform activist, told Insider that the threatening messages started coming as early as election night, and they were all on social media.

Most of them came from Trump loyalists using irrational logic to try to convince him that he should be a "faithless elector" by casting his ballot for Trump instead. Some messages said they didn't believe Penebaker's vote should count in the electoral college.

"What they failed to realize, No. 1, is that I committed to voting for Joe Biden as an elector. No. 2 is that I voted for Joe Biden in the primary as a citizen," Penebaker said. "I'm a proud Democrat. The last thing I'm going to do is go against the things that I stand for just because of someone wants to harass me or come up with some crazy logic about why I shouldn't."

Last weekend, one man visited Penebaker's personal Instagram page and posted a message on a photo of his son trying to pressure him to vote for Trump.

"I took my son to get a cool haircut, so I took the picture and put it on Instagram. This guy comes on and comments that I shouldn't vote for Joe Biden," Penebaker said. "I responded that, do you honestly think that behaving this way, commenting on my son's picture, is a way to convince me to not to do something I want to do?"

While there were no direct threats in the notes to the three electors, the nature of them is concerning at a time when armed Trump supporters have surrounded the homes of Democrats and Republicans who they disagree with, the electors told Insider.

Michigan election
Motorists participate in a drive-by rally to certify the presidential election results near the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Paul Sancya/AP

Mob-like protesters have targeted election officials and protested outside their homes

This month, mob-like protesters have targeted elected officials in several states.

In Michigan, dozens of armed protesters surrounded the home of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, screaming at her while she tried to watch a Christmas movie with her son, NPR reported.

They targeted her because of her role overseeing elections in the state.

"At least one individual could be heard shouting 'you're murderers' within earshot of her child's bedroom," officials told NPR.

Michigan's 16 electors will receive an armed escort into the state capitol on Monday, The New York Times reported.

In Idaho, hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters gathered outside a county health district headquarters and at least three board members' homes as the county considered changes to COVID-19 safety mandates.

A county commissioner had to leave the meeting early after she learned protesters were outside her house, where her 12-year-old son was home alone, the Idaho Press reported.

Earlier this year, armed lockdown protesters stormed the Michigan state capitol in opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's extension of the state's stay-at-home order. The FBI also stopped a plot by a far-right extremist group to kidnap Whitmer.

Michigan protest .JPG
Armed protesters stand in front of the governor's office after protesters occupied the Michigan state capitol building in Lansing during a vote to approve the extension of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order due to COVID-19. Seth Herald/Reuters

"While I would say the overwhelming majority of them wouldn't do anything to us, I don't think they'll engage in any violence towards us, but those who are more extreme are the ones that will," Penebaker told Insider. "They will take this all personally and believe that they have been robbed of something sacred."

"Those are the people who are going to lash out in violence," Penebaker, who is Black, added. "And the people that they are likely to attack are going to be people who look like me."

Johnson, who is also the mayor of Savannah, Georgia, has also been targeted by extremists that he refers to a "Trumpocrats" in the last month.

"These are not Republicans as I've known," he said.

Johnson, a former law enforcement officer, said the messages his staff has received haven't been outright threats of violence, but that his office has increased security protocols to keep everyone safe.

"When it was announced I was an elector, we would get those little phone calls about, people just saying - I wouldn't say threatening things - but certainly mean and inappropriate things," Johnson said. "During the times we live in, anything is possible. You can't take your personal safety for granted."

In Michigan, Miller, a town clerk in Kalamazoo, said he heard from Trump supporters in the days after the election, but the emails have since stopped.

He told Insider that he's aware of the potential for protests during the Monday meeting of the electors, but isn't too worried.

"Several of us right immediately after the election received some emails from folks spinning wild conspiracy theories about Joe Biden and pedophile rings and all this kind of garbage, and telling us that we shouldn't vote for him," Miller said. "Yes, we did have situations in Michigan, in Lansing, with people showing up with long guns in protests against Gov. Whitmer's measures against the virus. So it's possible that people could show up, but I'm going to trust that our security will be taken care of, and I'm not overly concerned."

biden pennsylvania vote count electoral college philadelphia
Former Vice President and presidential nominee Joe Biden greets supporters at his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania on November, 3, 2020. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A virus and political strife will dampen this year's meeting of the electors

Penebaker attended a briefing over Zoom this week preparing electors for the event on Monday.

"Because of the pandemic, the pomp and circumstance and, you know, the funner part of it wont be happening," he said. "It's going to be pretty straightforward. There are six certificates that each one of us needs to sign, six signatures for each elector. We'll be in a large room that allows for social distancing, and we'll be masked."

The event will be closed to the public, but will be live-streamed.

During the briefing, there were advisories about how to avoid possible protesters, but that information is not being released to the public for safety reasons, Penebaker said.

Miller and Johnson also said the meetings in their states will be a little different this year.

"Under COVID conditions, I'd like to get a picture next to the governor, but I dont think that will happen," Miller said. "We'll be socially distanced, we'll be masked, we will have a table where all the certificates will be laid out and there are multiple copies ... we'll sign our name on the line a number of times."

"It's kind of pro forma, but it's an honor nonetheless," he added.

In some states, like Nevada, electors won't even be meeting in person.

"The Nevada electors are meeting virtually via Zoom. While there may be increased activity at the Capitol in Carson City, we have not had any threats and do not anticipate any," Jennifer Russell, spokeswoman for Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, told Insider. "None of the meeting components are taking place here. Each of the electors will participate from a location of his [or] her choosing."

Under any conditions, being an elector is a privilege

biden electoral college trump 2017
Then-Vice President Joe Biden presents an Electoral College ballot during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2017. Congress certified Donald Trump's 2016 presidential victory over the objections of a handful of House Democrats, with Vice President Joe Biden pronouncing, "It is over." AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Penebaker told Insider that, on some level, he can sympathize with some of the men and women who have been consumed by the conspiracy theories and propelled into what they believe is activism.

"It's honestly unfortunate because these folks have been lied to by Trump and his enablers. People are being made to believe that there is this widespread conspiracy where Democrats and Republicans have stolen this election, but only from Donald Trump," he said. "They keep believing these things and it's going to drive them crazy and it's going to drive them to act violently. That's not what a democracy is supposed to be like; it's not what this country is about."

Penebaker said the behavior of these people has ventured out of the realm of politics and become "cult-like."

"I think people, at their core, just want to believe in something. It's unfortunate that the thing they believe in is based on lies," he said. "With cults, those cult leaders can make you do hideous things; whether that's harming yourself, someone you love, or someone you don't even like."

Johnson agrees that the divisiveness of 2020 is like nothing he's seen in politics before and believes that it will stick around for a while.

"I don't think we'll ever go back to normal, unfortunately. I think the lines have been drawn in the sand, and the lines of stability have been forever blurred," Johnson said. "Long after the election is over, I think for quite some time, you'll still have people who are doubting the election."

Despite the negativity, though, none of the electors would let these tensions sway them from carrying out their duty on Monday.

"Have you considered that John Lewis walked across the Pettus Bridge knowing the brutality that was waiting on the other side and still kept going; the threats that Dr. King got and he still kept going; the threats that Malcolm X got and he still kept going?" Penebaker said. "I don't have a fraction of what those amazing human beings had, and I'm going to keep going, too. There's nothing that they can do that will stop my vote on Monday."

Capitol police in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia didn't return calls and emails seeking comment about security on Monday.

"I feel exhilarated and humbled and cautious all at the same time," Johnson said. "It's just a waiting game, it's running out the clock. Monday at 12 noon is the day Georgia will cast 16 votes for the president and the vice president of the United States, and I'll be blessed to be among them."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump retweets call to jail Georgia governor and secretary of state

    The president retweeted a message posted by attorney Lin Wood suggesting that he will soon prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for refusing to cave to his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Half a million Muslims forced to pick cotton as scale of Chinese slave labour exposed

    China is forcing hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other minorities to pick cotton by hand in the western region of Xinjiang, a key source of the world’s cotton, according to a report by a Washington-based think tank. Rights activists have estimated that Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uighurs and other, mostly Muslim, minorities in detention camps in Xinjiang since 2017. Beijing denies that Uighurs’ rights are abused and says re-education centres provide vocational training to help people gain employment, and are necessary to curb extremism. Now, information from Chinese government documents and state media reports provides evidence that at least half a million people have been forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-mandated labour transfer and poverty alleviation scheme, the Center for Global Policy says. In 2018, three majority-Uighur areas within Xinjiang alone mobilised at least 570,000 people to pick cotton through the scheme, according to the think tank report published Monday. It estimates that the total number of people from ethnic minorities sent to pick cotton “likely exceeds that figure by several hundred thousand”.

  • Florida's Sun Sentinel found an odd gap in state COVID-19 deaths ahead of the election

    While looking at Florida's COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel found a pattern suggesting the state "manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities" so the daily death numbers were artificially low ahead of the November presidential election, the newspaper reported Tuesday.There is a lag between the date a person dies of COVID-19 in Florida and the date the state reports the death as part of the public count. The Sun Sentinel found that with just a few exceptions, starting on Oct. 24, Florida stopped including deaths that occurred more than a month earlier in daily counts. It wasn't until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election, that these backlogged deaths were consistently included in the daily tally.These deaths have "long formed a significant part of the daily totals in Florida" because it can take some time for death reports to make it from a doctor's office to the health department, the Sun Sentinel reports. For example, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, the state included in its daily tallies 1,128 deaths that took place at least one month earlier. This accounted for 44 percent of the deaths that were announced over those four weeks.On Oct. 21, the state said it would start conducting additional reviews of each suspected COVID-19 death in Florida before adding it to the official count. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a supporter of President Trump, has a history of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sun Sentinel reports he has also speculated that the death statistics in the state were inflated. The Sun Sentinel said it asked several state officials about the data patterns, including the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, and no one would comment.Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the state's daily COVID-19 data, told the Sun Sentinel "it's hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening. The Department of Health hasn't explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing." Read more at the Sun Sentinel.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up The Trump campaign is asking its email list if Trump should run for president in 2024

  • Army Suspends Battalion Commander, Sergeant Major in Korea Amid Racism Allegations

    The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

  • Biden team doesn’t want inauguration parties, urging people to celebrate at home because of Covid

    Officials say inaugural ‘footprint will be extremely limited’ and the traditional parade ‘reimagined’ due to Covid-19

  • Indian farmer becomes rich after ploughing over a 14.98 carat diamond

    A farmer from a rural part of India's Madhya Pradesh became rich overnight after finding a 14.98 carat diamond in his leased land. Lakhan Yadav, 45, of Krishna-Kalyanpur village in Madhya Pradesh sold the diamond for £61,330 at auction on Tuesday. Mr Yadav found the diamond in his land nearly 20 km away from his village. “It’s sheer luck. You get it once in life. Everybody doesn’t get it,” Mr Yadav told Daily Telegraph. Mr Yadav found the fortune in the 625 square feet of land that he had taken on lease from the government. The farmer owns two hectares bought with the compensation money, two buffaloes, and now a motorcycle that he bought with the first payment he was given after depositing the diamond with the district administrion. During the nationwide Covid lockdown his school-aged children would tend to the buffaloes at home and he went to dig land. Mr Yadav, who is illiterate, now wants to spend the money to educate his children. “With this money, anything is possible. I will build a new house and spend money on the education of my children,” he said. Mr Yadav said he would put the rest of his money into a bank account so that he can live on the interest from it in his old age. “I am not capable of investing this money because I am illiterate. I want my children to study well and then spend the money wisely,” he said. However, striking it lucky once was not enough and Mr Yadav wants to continue his search for more diamonds. “A person is never satisfied with money and life. No one wants an end to his life and no one wants that he should not get more money,” he said. Madhya Pradesh is richly endowed with mineral wealth. It is the sole producer of diamond in India.

  • Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would like Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to re-evaluate their priorities.On Monday, the two senators facing re-election runoffs in January tried once again to discourage confidence in the upcoming election, demanding an updated list of registered voters before early voting began. But as Raffensperger, a Republican, pointed out in a Tuesday press release, Loeffler and Perdue already had the information they were looking for."Though I've told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven't listened," Raffensperger said in the release. He went on to call it "embarrassing" that Perdue and Loeffler not only don't know the information they want is publicly available, but also that it's in the hands of their campaigns as well. A National Republican Senatorial Committee representative confirmed the campaigns have the lists.> Early voting has already started but it’s not too late for them to call their offices and get their campaigns in order.> > — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) December 15, 2020Raffensperger has refused to play into President Trump and other Republicans' false claims of widespread voter fraud and election manipulation amid the 2020 election, instead affirming President-elect Joe Biden's win there and receiving threats for doing so.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up The Trump campaign is asking its email list if Trump should run for president in 2024

  • Parents face charges after renting party bus for their child's 14th birthday, police say

    Several fights broke out after the group of kids were dropped off at a shopping center in Mount Healthy, Ohio, police said.

  • Biden coughs his way through first speech since being confirmed as president-elect: ‘Hand him a glass of water!’

    President-elect Biden blamed his throat clearing and coughing on a little cold

  • The Trump administration turned down more vaccine doses 'as recently as November,' former FDA commissioner says

    "There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too.

    President Trump may be refusing to concede that he's leaving the White House in January, but first lady Melania Trump and the Secret Service are reportedly busy preparing for his post-presidency life at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. There may be a hitch in that plan, though: the neighbors. And thanks to legal agreements Trump signed in the 1990s, they may be able to stop him from making Mar-a-Lago his next home, The Washington Post reports.Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors sent a letter to the town of Palm Beach and the Secret Service on Tuesday demanding that the town notify Trump he can't reside at Mar-a-Lago because he signed away that right in 1993, the Post reports. Telling Trump he can't use Mar-a-Lago as his residence now will "avoid an embarrassing situation" in which the former president is ordered to leave after he moves in, the letter said.Trump converted Mar-a-Lago into a private club in 1993 because he needed the money and the estate was expensive to maintain, the Post reports, but in order to get approval for the transformation, Palm Beach made him sign an agreement that no club member could stay at Mar-a-Lago more than 21 days a year or seven consecutive days, among other restrictions. His attorney promised at the time that Trump would not live at Mar-a-Lago."There's absolutely no legal theory under which he can use that property as both a residence and a club," Glenn Zeitz, a nearby Palm Beach homeowner, told the Post. "Basically he's playing a dead hand." Along with the 1993 agreement, the Post reports, Trump deeded development rights to the nonprofit National Trust for Historic Preservation, pledging to "forever" give up his right to develop Mar-a-Lago or use it for "any purpose other than club use."Palm Beach has enforced the agreement sporadically, giving Trump special leeway while he served as president and frequently visited the property, but the 1993 deal could cause a special headache for the Secret Service, which strives to comply with all state and local laws in carrying out its protective duties. A Trump Organization spokesman told the Post "there is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence." Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up The Trump campaign is asking its email list if Trump should run for president in 2024

  • Japan 'Twitter killer' Takahiro Shiraishi sentenced to death

    Takahiro Shiraishi was convicted of killing nine people he contacted on the social media platform.

  • Newsom could face recall, as resistance to California governor is growing

    An effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum, partly fueled by outrage over the Democrat dining with friends at an opulent restaurant while telling residents to stay home.

  • New coronavirus strain spreading in UK has key mutations, scientists say

    British scientists are trying to establish whether the rapid spread in southern England of a new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is linked to key mutations they have detected in the strain, they said on Tuesday. The mutations include changes to the important "spike" protein that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus uses to infect human cells, a group of scientists tracking the genetics of the virus said, but it is not yet clear whether these are making it more infectious. "Efforts are under way to confirm whether or not any of these mutations are contributing to increased transmission," the scientists, from the COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) Consortium, said in a statement (https://bit.ly/3mhpTJX).

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s husband calls her ‘wonderful and loving ’ as they seek $28.5m bail package

    ‘I have never witnessed anything close to inappropriate with Ghislaine,’ spouse writes in letter

  • Benjamin Netanyahu chooses 'D' as new director of Mossad spy agency

    Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, announced on Tuesday he had chosen the next director of the country's feared and respected intelligence agency Mossad, identifying them only as ‘D’. The prime minister’s office said in a statement that Mr Netanyahu wants the agency’s current deputy director to fill the post as he is an “accomplished Mossad veteran,” referring to them by their codename ‘D’. The identities of Mossad’s most senior officials is a closely guarded secret in Israel, excluding the director, whose name is generally made public. Yossi Cohen, the outgoing director, has proved to be one of Mossad’s more public-facing directors in recent years and was credited with helping to secure historic normalisation treaties between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. He reportedly accompanied Mr Netanyahu on a visit to Saudi Arabia last month for secret talks with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, though the Kingdom denies that the meeting took place. More recently, Mossad under Mr Cohen has been linked to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist who was gunned down during an ambush near Tehran. Israeli and US officials say that Fakhrizadeh was the leader of Iran’s nuclear programme and that before his death he had been trying to develop a nuclear warhead. The Jewish state has not yet commented on reports of its involvement in the killing, which Iran says will be avenged at the “appropriate time.” The move to appoint ‘D’ has reportedly triggered a row between Mr Netanyahu and his coalition partner Benny Gantz, who was not consulted before the decision was made public. Mr Netanyahu’s choice also needs to be approved by Israel’s Goldberg Commission, which oversees the appointment of top state officials. According to the Jerusalem Post, the handover at Mossad will take place in June if Mr Netanyahu’s choice is approved.

  • Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it The Trump campaign is asking its email list if Trump should run for president in 2024 Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons

  • Tennessee fugitives caught in Broward planned to steal boat, flee the country, BSO says

    Two inmates who escaped from a Tennessee prison planned to steal a boat and flee the country, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Fosun Pharma to buy 100 million doses of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for mainland China

    Fosun said it will be entitled to 60% of annual gross profit from sales of doses that it will make from imported bulk ingredients, and 65% of profit from sales of doses imported ready for use. For the initial supply of 50 million doses, Fosun will make an advance payment to BioNTech of 250 million euros ($303.80 million) - half by Dec. 30 and the remainder after regulatory approval - the firm said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.