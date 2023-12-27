Guns reported stolen from vehicles

Dec. 27—Separate cases of entering autos in recent days resulted in two handguns being stolen in Milledgeville, local authorities say.

There had been no arrests in either case as of Tuesday, according to officials with the Milledgeville Police Department.

The first such incident happened Dec. 20.

Officer Alex Rickey said a woman came to police headquarters saying a black Ruger .380 automatic pistol was stolen from her 2023 Nissan Rogue.

In a separate case the next day, a local man said between noon and 8 p.m. on Dec. 20, someone stole his Smith & Wesson SD40 VE handgun from his vehicle.

The man told Officer Rickey that when he left his residence earlier that day, he placed the gun in the center console of his vehicle before he set off to run errands.

The theft is believed to have happened at one of four different places.

Police have entered the serial numbers of both stolen guns into the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC).