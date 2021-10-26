Guns seized during Cornish Street search

Oct. 26—LAWRENCE — Several handguns were seized and arrests made after detectives, armed with a search warrant, raided a Cornish Street home recently.

Police initially went to Cornish Street when arrest warrants were issued for teens living in the area after reports of shots fired on Brook Street. A search warrant was obtained for an apartment at 15 Cornish St., police said.

Three handguns, a high-capacity feeding device and ammunition were seized. The items were found in a bureau drawer, a laundry basket and wrapped inside a pair of jeans, according to a report.

A key to a new model Audi was also found under a teen's bed, police said.

"Due to suspicion of recent shots fire and stolen motor vehicles investigation this key was seized pending investigation," according to a detective's report.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm without an FID card, three counts, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful, improper storage of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity weapon and receiving stolen property, according to police.

Angel Percel, 19, of 50 Kingston St., Lawrence was arrested and charged on three warrants for a variety of charges, including armed assault to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm and new charges that included illegal firearm possession, improper storage of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.