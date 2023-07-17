Guns seized in foiled Westmont school plot to be released

Jul. 17—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Items seized from the home of one of the teenagers accused of planning a shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School in 2021 will be released by court order.

Philson Hinebaugh, father of Preston Hinebaugh, took the stand in Cambria County court on Monday and identified items seized by the Upper Yoder Township police in two separate searches of his home in December 2021.

The items include five weapons, including two with serial numbers and three AR-style weapons without serial numbers, as well as ammunition and accessories.

Preston Robert Hinebaugh, 18, who in March entered no-contest pleas to two counts of conspiracy to commit terroristic threats and one count of firearms not to be possessed by a minor, was sentenced last month in Cambria County court to consecutive terms of one to 12 months and one to six months in Cambria County Prison, plus three years of probation.

A no-contest plea means that the defendant does not have to admit to the crime with which he or she is charged, but does acknowledge that there is enough evidence for prosecutors to win a conviction.

A no-contest plea carries the same weight as a guilty plea.

As a part of his sentence, Preston Hinebaugh is to have no firearms and is to have no firearms in his residence as a part of his sentence.

Philson Hinebaugh told the court that the firearms would be stored at his father-in-law's home in Rockwood, Somerset County, which is where his other firearms are currently stored.

District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer told Judge David J. Tulowitzki that since Philson Hinebaugh is the owner of the guns and that they will not be stored in the home, there is no legal reason that they should not be released.

Tulowitzki said that he will issue an order for the Upper Yoder Township Police Department to release the items.

Preston Hinebaugh will appear before Tulowitzki Tuesday morning for a parole board hearing.