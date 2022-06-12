Guns shown in video filmed in Broward sends rapper Lil Polo Da Don to prison

Fort Pierce 28-year-old Ronell Bryant III, known more widely as rapper Lil Polo Da Don, got caught with a gun in front of his mother’s house by St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and prosecutors made a federal case out of it.

That’s why Lil Polo Da Don got sentenced Monday, June 6, to three years and a month in federal prison after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In 2017, Bryant got 24 months of probation in Leon County for carrying a concealed firearm and was convicted of violating that probation with a disorderly conduct in St. Lucie County.

The criminal complaint said St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryant on July 9, 2020 on a state warrant in front of his mother’s house as he sat in a leased Nissan.

A search of the car turned up a bag with a FN Herstal Five-SeveN pistol and 5.7x28 mm bullets. Inside the house, deputies found a receipt for the gun from Indian River Sportsman and Target Range in Vero Beach with Bryant’s cousin, E.K, listed as the buyer.

“I am very familiar with FN Herstal Five-SeveN pistols because I have conducted several investigations involving FN Herstal Five-SeveN pistols during my career,” ATF Special Agent Seth Christy wrote in the criminal complaint. “I know that the FN Herstal Five-SeveN pistols are designed to fire unique 5.7X28 mm ammunition capable of penetrating some bulletproof and armored vests and they are usually sold with 20-round capacity magazines.”

As the gun and bullets were made outside Florida, federal prosecutors could claim the case.

In Bryant’s cell phone, investigators found photos of Bryant holding the gun. They also found a link from a contact “Chance the Shooter, to a Dropbox with photos of Bryant holding the aforementioned gun and an FN FNS-9 compact 9 mm pistol before a video camera. The photos were sent July 8 and July 9, 2020.

The complaint said after his arrest, Bryant told investigators that he’d recently been shooting a video in Broward County.