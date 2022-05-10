Guns stolen during car break-ins on the rise in Orange County

Orange County deputies have responded to a large number of car break-ins so far this year, new numbers show.

Deputies said they have already handled more than 1,200 car burglaries this year, slightly more than the same time frame last year.

Officials said criminals aren’t just looking for money, they’re also looking for guns.

Over the last two years, 700 guns were stolen in car burglaries in Orange County over the last two years, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies didn’t give us an exact number of how many guns have been stolen this year, but did say guns often found on criminals appear to be stolen.

The sheriff’s office said a lot of car burglaries are committed by teenagers.

