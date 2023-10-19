Guns, tears, fears and hope: A daylong look inside Summit County Juvenile Court

A 15-year-old boy wearing a black hoodie slumps into a chair between his mother and an attorney at about 9:30 a.m. Aug. 31 at Summit County Juvenile Court.

The boy is in big trouble.

He’s also injured, still healing after accidentally shooting himself in the leg weeks earlier, a painful accident that landed him in court today.

Magistrate Rita Rochford, who has worked in juvenile court since 2003, is hearing his case today. She’s seen an alarming rise in gun charges involving kids over the past five years.

Whenever she sees a boy shot in the leg, foot or anywhere below the waist, she immediately suspects he inadvertently shot himself because she’s seen so many similar cases.

Bad things happen when people stuff handguns into the waist of their pants.

This boy faces several juvenile charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, illegally carrying a weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

There won’t be a trial. There rarely is in juvenile court because the primary goal here isn’t punishment − it’s to figure out how to help kids and prevent them from committing more crimes.

The Akron Beacon Journal recently spent a day in Summit County’s juvenile court to see what kind of cases were moving through the courtrooms and how officials were handling them. The Beacon Journal isn’t identifying children in this story because of their ages.

In the case of 15-year-old who shot himself, prosecutors agree to drop the first two charges against him if he admits to mishandling a gun, which is a juvenile felony.

The teen agrees and Rochford tells him that his case will be referred to probation for what’s called “staffing,” which is much like a pre-sentence report in adult court.

For kids, a staffing includes any past interactions with the courts, a kid’s family situation, substance use and any other information that might help a judge or magistrate decide on one of the many programs and services designed to help kids in trouble.

Rochford warns the 15-year-old there could be other consequences. Depending on what’s in the staffing report, she might refer him to Summit County Children’s Services or suspend his driver’s license until he turns 21.

The court will also notify his school about what happened, and he’ll be required to submit a DNA sample to Ohio’s crime database, which could easily tie him to any future crimes.

The boy, whose hair is a massive cloud of curls, sits with his hands folded in front of him, politely answering the judge’s questions with simple “yes” and “no” answers.

When it’s time for him to admit his crime, the teen fesses up:

“I was riding in the car … and I had a gun,” he says quietly, mumbling a few more words before adding, “It discharged and I shot myself in the leg.”

He won’t be sentenced until the staffing report comes back, which will take at least a month.

In the meantime, Rochford says the GPS ankle monitor that’s kept him tethered at home for two months will be removed because he’s followed all the rules.

Then, Rochford turns to the boy’s mom to work out a time when she and the boy can return to court for his sentencing.

“I’m about to lose my job because of all of these hearings,” the boy’s mom tells Rochford.

It’s a common complaint among parents.

Many work inflexible jobs and can’t get time off for court hearings.

Many also don’t have transportation to get to court, which is in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood and sits just east of state Route 8. The nearest bus stop is about five blocks away, down a hill and in a residential neighborhood.

Rochford and other court officials try to work with parents’ schedules, and Rochford sets the next hearing for this boy after the mother’s work shift ends. She also makes a note in the file to allow the mom an extra 15 minutes in case she’s running late.

When the hearing is over, the boy stands up, and the massive halo of curls adds at least 3 inches to his height.

“He got a haircut yesterday,” his mom tells the magistrate.

“That’s a haircut?” Rochford chuckles, saying the cut is fine “as long as I can see his eyes.”

As they turn to leave, Rochford offers one more warning:

“Make good choices,” she says.

When the courtroom is empty, before her next case begins, Rochford jokes with court spokesman Don Ursetti about his latest informational update for court personnel: The secret language of emojis kids use to talk about drugs on their phones.

He says it’s based on state health officials’ information.

A maple leaf emoji, for example, is universal for all drugs.

That may not be too hard to figure out.

But party drugs like ecstasy may be described by various emojis like a heart, an “X” mark, a lightning bolt or a pill. Kids talk about Percocet by using emoji symbols for a pill, a parking sign and, for reasons that remain unclear, a banana.

Emoji code for marijuana includes a four-leaf clover, a pine tree, a fire symbol or blowing wind.

“I learned a lot,” Rochford tells Ursetti.

“Me, too,” he tells her.

Summit juvenile court becomes family affair

In another courtroom, Magistrate Thomas Freeman is waiting for a video hearing he’s not sure will happen.

The case involves two sisters, ages 15 and 16, who face misdemeanor juvenile charges in unrelated cases.

The younger girl is charged with rioting and disorderly conduct after she and four others got into a fight at school in March. The older girl is charged with menacing for threats made in December.

Even though the cases are unrelated, they’re handled together because they’re part of the same family.

When the sisters missed their last hearing, a warrant was issued. They weren’t arrested, but ordered to appear the next day – today – for a hearing by video.

During COVID-19 lockdowns, both Summit County’s juvenile court and detention center adopted technology that they needed at the time to continue operating. Now that technology remains in regular use because, even though lockdowns are long over, online hearings and meetings are often easier for everyone involved.

A video conferencing camera that looks like a white owl, and has the brand name The Meeting Owl, sits on a stand in front of Freeman’s bench. To his left, there’s a large TV screen. After one of the girl’s attorneys arrives in person in the courtroom, the online hearing begins and other faces start to appear on screen for a conference call.

It’s 10:14 a.m.

The girls’ mom must leave for work and agrees for the hearing to go on without her.

The girls, each using separate cellphones for the video meeting, are only visible on screen from their noses up. They say their mother wants the next hearing held some time after Sept. 10 because she’s switching to third shift and she’ll be able to attend.

“Will Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. work for you girls?” Freeman asks.

“Yes,” they answer in unison.

When the judge asks why they missed their other hearing, an attorney jumps in and says “communication breakdown.” He didn’t elaborate.

“If nothing else,” Freeman says, “we’re done for today.”

Freeman is one of about a dozen Summit County magistrates. He was appointed in 2004, when there were still two kinds of magistrates.

Some handled delinquency cases, like the girls had this morning. And others handled family issues, like custody, abuse and neglect.

That changed more than a decade ago.

Now magistrates do both types of cases because there is often a crossover between kids who break the law and kids who have other troubles.

Magistrates are now assigned by family so they can coordinate services.

A boy with a broken-heart tattoo

At 10:46 a.m., a 17-year-old boy in ankle shackles and flip flops rattles down the hall toward Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio’s courtroom.

Teodosio, who is the longest-serving juvenile judge in Summit County history, doesn’t let anyone outside court personnel see that journey.

Ohio courts, she says, forbid children from being seen in chains.

The boy, like so many children who pass through this court, has led a life filled with loss, trauma and broken trust.

He’s a repeat juvenile offender and is here today after going AWOL while on probation.

There is no family with him. His mother died from cancer. His 17-year-old brother died earlier this year of a fentanyl overdose. And his father is incarcerated near Columbus.

When the teen was released from the Department of Youth Services (DYS) this summer, the court-approved plan was for him to live with his father and his father’s girlfriend. Court officials, however, didn’t know the boy’s father was in prison.

The teen lived for a time with the father’s girlfriend, but the boy left a “toxic and unsafe situation,” his attorney says. By leaving her home, the boy broke terms of his probation.

When authorities caught up with the teen about a week ago, prosecutors asked Teodosio to revoke his parole and send him back to DYS. But the judge delayed her decision for a week, waiting to learn more information about the teen’s circumstances before deciding what to do next

For the past week, the teen has been locked up with about 40 others at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center, where about 80% of the kids face charges involving guns.

The boy’s attorney, Dezerae Albert, wants Teodosio to keep the boy in detention instead of returning him to DYS, where Albert says “there seems to be a violent and gang-filled environment.”

During the boy’s stay at DYS’s Indian River facility in Massillon, Albert says he was stabbed after refusing to join the Heartless Felons, a notoriously violent street and prison gang that grew out of Cleveland.

Gang members there misinterpreted the boy’s tattoo of a broken heart as a gang symbol and attacked him, she says. The boy got the tattoo to symbolize his mother’s death.

The stab wound still hasn’t healed.

“It’s bloody, it’s oozing … it’s pretty gross,” Albert says.

Moreover, Albert says the teen wasn’t getting the kind of help he needs in DYS, which offers few services to kids.

In Summit County, many people who work with children say the detention center has become a model for others across the state and country since Teodosio was first elected. As the county’s only juvenile judge, she oversees its operation.

Among other things, kids in detention have access to twice-weekly therapy, adult mentoring programs, teachers from Akron Public Schools, an in-house library and an outdoor garden where they grow vegetables that are served on the salad bar in the detention center cafeteria.

There’s also something they call the “therapy room.” Kids can ask to go there to meet with a social worker whenever they’re feeling stressed, anxious or angry.

The detention center is not perfect. Like other state and county juvenile facilities, it has a lot of staff turnover and struggles to fill positions.

There’s only a couple of girls staying in one unit at the detention center now. The boys, which number about 45, are separated into two more units. The goal is to keep teens with neighborhood beefs separate from each other, but that can be tough because Akron alone has several gangs.

But defense attorneys, parents and other child advocates agree that children are safer at Summit County’s detention center than in DYS or an adult facility.

“In detention, he will be working with people who want to see him succeed,” this attorney for the boy with the broken-heart tattoo tells Teodosio. “He feels safe here.”

A social worker adds that yesterday was the first time the teen talked about his mother and brother, saying he kept a wall around himself because he’s been in “survivor mode a very long time.”

“Survivor mode” refers to kids who are so focused on literally surviving day to day, they don’t think of tomorrow or even dream of the future.

These kids have trust issues. A social worker tells Teodosio this teen now trusts Kandice Lacy, a health clinician at juvenile detention, who was recognized in 2021 as our region’s Social Worker of the Year by the group’s national association.

Maureen Walsh, a Summit County prosecutor, is skeptical. She tells the judge everyone wants this teen to succeed. But, she says the teen also has been convicted of violent crimes and carrying weapons, and he belongs in DYS.

Walsh also says the teen is affiliated with a local gang and asks whether he should be mixing with 13- and 14-year-olds being held in detention.

The boy sits quietly while the adults around him debate his future. When it’s his turn to speak, he sounds hopeful.

“I feel like this time will be different,” he says, adding that the death of his brother this year changed him.

Also, a woman who had known him most of his life has agreed to let him move in with her family when he is released, whether that was from detention or DYS.

“She treats me like one of her own,” the boy says.

That woman, who has joined the hearing online, says, “He always has a room at my house.”

Teodosio is torn.

“I think it’s pretty clear that I’m really struggling with what to do in this case,” she says.

“I understand you’ve had your trust broken and a lot of loss in your young life,” Teodosio tells the teen. “I see a lot of potential in you, but you have to let your guard down.”

Teodosio ultimately decides to keep the boy in detention for 60 to 90 days but gives him this warning: If he does not participate in programs, if he doesn’t open up and work with counselors, if he causes trouble, she’ll reverse her decision and send him back to DYS.

“This is not a reward. But I do believe my job is community safety,” Teodosio says. Having services provided by juvenile detention gives him a better shot of leaving crime behind.

Teodosio often appears to be equal parts judge, coach and mom when she talks to kids from the bench.

“I have high expectations with you, and I’m not playing games,” she tells the boy, informing him that she will check in on him every couple of weeks.

“Yes, ma’am,” the teen tells the judge. “I understand.”

Teen accused in Lane Field shooting to be tried as adult

Next up is the 16-year-old boy police say shot a 7-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man in August during a pee wee football game on Lane Field.

Nothing will be decided today. It’s only a pre-trial, an informal hearing held online so the judge, prosecutors and attorneys can discuss where the case is in the process.

Prosecutors and a defense attorney agree they're not ready, not even for a pre-trial.

Prosecutors say they’re waiting on test results from items submitted to the lab at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Richfield. They don’t say what they’ve submitted, but that lab specializes in identifying bullets and bullet casings that match other crimes.

In August, when police with a search warrant went to the house near Lane Field where the accused teen shooter lives, they said they seized a .45-caliber handgun the boy threw out of a window.

Police said they also seized a second handgun from the home, which authorities said was held illegally by the boy’s mom.

Prosecutors intend to charge the boy as an adult, a legal process called “bindover.”

To date, 12 kids from Summit County juvenile court have been bound over.

Teodosio agrees to delay the hearing until BCI tests come back.

When they’ve settled on dates and times, Teodosio sees someone online waiting in a virtual room to join the hearing. At 11:35 a.m, Teodosio lets the person enter. A woman’s face, framed by blue sky, pops up on the courtroom screen.

It’s the boy’s mother. It turns out that she went to the court today, not realizing that the court does all of its pre-trials online.

Now the boy’s mom is standing outside the juvenile court on her phone.

The judge introduces herself to the woman and explains what happened during the hearing.

The woman tells the judge she doesn’t even know what charges are filed against her son.

“Right now, two charges of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence. Three counts,” Teodosio tells her, saying she’ll make sure the teen’s mom gets the paperwork.

The judge also makes sure the woman knows about the tentative dates for her son’s upcoming court hearings.

Gradual release to freedom

To outsiders, days in juvenile court can look bleak.

There are sad stories, scary stories, stories that would make many people realize just how good they had it as a kid.

But there is also hope.

Teodosio says kids who once went through her court sometimes approach her years later on the street and tell her how she changed their lives. One recently came with movers who were shifting a piano at her house so new flooring could be installed.

That former teenage delinquent wasn’t going to say anything, but another mover kept nudging him, Teodosio says, until the mover told her his life had turned out OK. He had a good job, a wife and children of his own.

Just before noon, faces begin to pop up on the screen in Teodosio’s courtroom for her next hearing. It involves a teen she sent away in 2019 for killing a relative when he was 15.

That boy, at 19, is now a man, at least under the law. He’s living at Lighthouse Youth Services in Paint Creek, which runs alternative residential programs for children committed to DYS. Instead of prison, these teens live in a more residential environment with cognitive behavioral interventions and on-campus independent living.

The young man’s sentence is coming to an end, and today Teodosio is meeting online with him, his guardian, a prosecutor and the staff at Paint Creek to decide what happens next.

The young man will have a 60- to 90-day parole when he’s released. He has told staff he’s not ready to leave and hoped to extend his stay and serve parole while living at Paint Creek.

Teodosio – who has video chats with each child she sends to DYS about once a month to make sure they’re getting what they need – isn’t sure that’s a good idea.

She tells the young man she knows hard how he has worked on his mental health and understanding the impact his actions had on his family, as well as growing up and adjusting to becoming an adult.

“That’s a lot, and I think it’s really important when you come back to the community … that you have some kind of support,” she says.

Teodosio says if he spent his whole parole at Paint Creek, he would come out with no court supervision.

“I think if you did that, you’d regret it,” she tells him.

When the boy agrees, Teodosio tells him that’s “huge.”

“The fact that you recognize there’s more work to be done … shows a lot of insight and recognition,” she says. “You’ve done your time, but emotionally and maturity-wise, you’re not ready to be independent in the community.”

Staff at Paint Creek have already thought this through. They are going to move the young man to a facility in Ross County, where he will be in the community a couple days a week. He can get a job and staff there will take him back and forth to work.

Teodosio says the Ross County plan is perfect because it can serve a bridge between Paint Creek and total freedom.

Plus, once the young man is working 20 hours a week, Teodosio says the state Bridges program can get involved. Bridges, administered by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, aims to help foster children aging out of the system. It provides guidance support to older teens to help them develop goals, learn skills, and access services related to everything from education to health care.

The young man agrees, especially since he will be released on the anniversary of his relative’s death.

“I can get into a certain state of mind that’s not really good for me,” he tells the judge.

The people at Paint Creek say they are proud of him, adding that the teen has told them that he wants to go to college and study video game design. Paint Creek officials are looking into potential scholarships to get him started.

Teodosio schedules another hearing in the case the following month and tells the young man he can start looking for a job.

'This stuff is pretty scary'

After lunch, Teodosio’s next hearing is running late.

It involves another gun.

An 18-year-old male from Stark County is accused of being with two adults and another juvenile police say robbed someone at gunpoint near the Akron Zoo in April.

Just after 2 p.m., officials bring the teen into the courtroom from juvenile detention.

This teen, sitting between his mom and lawyer, was 17 when he was arrested. He is pleading guilty today to a juvenile charge of attempted robbery and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle in exchange for prosecutors dropping a more serious charge of aggravated robbery.

As part of the deal, the boy tells the judge what happened that day, saying he visited a friend in Akron who told him he has a “lick,” street slang for robbery.

The teen and the three others got into a car and drove west toward the zoo until they saw a man walking. It’s not clear if the group knew the man and targeted him, or if he was just the first unlucky person to catch the group’s interest.

Regardless, while this teen waited in the car, the others got out and robbed the man at gunpoint.

“This stuff is pretty scary to me … you guys riding around in cars with guns and stuff,” Teodosio tells the boy. “It could have gone worse in so many ways, and it’s bad enough as it is.”

If this would have happened a couple of months later, she tells him, he would have already been 18 and facing adult charges – and adult prison.

“You better get your act together,” she tells him, saying it was a close call even now whether he could go into the adult system. “I still believe you can turn it around, but this is your last chance.”

Summit County Juvenile Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio

When she asks him what he wants to do after high school, the teen tells her he wants to become a lawyer.

Teodosio, who is always looking for carrots to steer kids back onto a law-abiding path, seizes on his aspiration.

Being a lawyer, she tells him, is the best job you can have because you get to help people.

“But with this on your record, they’re not going to let you into law school,” she says.

The good news for the teen – and for all juveniles not bound over to adult court – is they can apply to have their criminal records sealed and, ultimately, expunged, as if they never happened.

“If you can complete everything a judge wants you to do … graduate, get into no trouble, get a job, you can ask a judge to seal the record,” she tells him.

If a judge agrees, the boy wouldn’t have to disclose this crime, and he could enter law school like anyone else.

But Teodosio isn’t deciding his fate.

She is transferring the case to the juvenile court in the teen’s home county, Stark. Officials there will work up a staffing report on him and his family, and a judge will decide what happens next.

Until the transfer, the teen will remain in Summit County juvenile detention.

The teen, who has just admitted to being part of a group who terrorized a man, is now in tears.

It appears he thought he was going home with his mom that day.

“Are you OK?” Teodosio asks him. “If you’re upset, make sure you go down to the therapy room.”

Detention guards lead the boy back down the hall to lock up, where a social worker waits.

Doing what's best for the children

Teodosio’s last hearing of the day is at 3:30 p.m. – and it’s bittersweet.

A man is surrendering permanent custody of his two young sons.

On another day, the mother of the two boys already surrendered custody, too.

The boys, both under age 7, now live in Texas with a family who wants to adopt them. Summit County Children’s Services placed them there and will continue to check on their wellbeing.

No one mentions how the boys ended up in the system or why the parents have agreed to give them up.

Teodosio tells the father what she tells all parents who surrender custody:

“I understand this is a tough decision for a parent to make,” she says. “But the best thing for a parent to do is what’s best for their children.”

The man appears unmoved, answering a bunch of yes-or-no questions about understanding his rights.

At 3:44 p.m., the man is no longer the boys’ legal father.

And Teodosio returns to her office, where a mountain of other cases involving the future of Summit County children await.

