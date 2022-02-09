Gunshot deaths, reports down in Spartanburg after violent summer; residents push forward

Shooting deaths are down in the city of Spartanburg since a spike last summer, but residents say the sound of gunshots remains commonplace.

"Just last night we heard some types of automatic weapons firing a total of 10 shots," Evelyn Blakley of South Converse Street said Monday. "Weapons being fired at night, especially after midnight, is almost a daily occurrence."

Gun-related violence peaked last summer with eight shooting deaths in July. In response, a citizens group held a "Speak Up" forum at C.C. Woodson Community Center to discuss what can be done to stop gun violence. Nearly 150 residents attended.

Spartanburg residents speak out against gun violence and how to help young people at the C.C. Woodson Community Center in Spartanburg on Saturday. Zion Gooden, 15, a player in the Spartanburg High School football program, came to the event.

A follow-up "Speak Up 2" forum was held Saturday at the same location. While the audience was much smaller, overall, the mood was positive and residents were focused on the future.

"More needs to be done," Southside community activist and co-organizer Toni Sutton said Monday. "We at least have started conversations."

10 shooting deaths in 2021

Police Maj. Art Littlejohn said for all of 2021 in Spartanburg, there were 12 incidents resulting in 16 deaths, 10 of which were shooting-related. Eight of the 12 incidents have been solved, and four remain unsolved. The last shooting-related case was Sept. 5.

The 10 shooting deaths for 2021 exceeded the number of seven in 2020 and seven in 2019, Littlejohn said.

Toni Sutton speaks at the event. Sutton is a community advocate working Spartanburg.

Littlejohn said one reason for the increase was a related increase in gun thefts – the ease with which criminals can get guns. Through June 2021, there were 66 gun thefts from homes and vehicles, on pace to equal the 2020 total of 137 and more than all of 2019, which had 65 gun thefts.

"Many firearms reach the hands of criminals when citizens leave vehicles unsecured," Littlejohn said. "About 20% of all vehicle break-ins, the suspect is able to retrieve a handgun."

Dwight Rice, who lives on the west side and owns a towing business in the city's south side, was at the first forum where he voiced concerns about young people joining gangs.

"(There) has to be something else done to get to the root of exactly why these kids keep getting their hands on these guns," Rice said. "There have to be more people involved, like policing your own home."

Shots-fired reports continue

Littlejohn said through the first six months of 2021, there were 303 reports of gunshots fired – on pace to equal its total of 631 in 2020 but ahead of the pace for 2019, 476; and 2018, 514.

But the second half of the year yielded 199 gunshot reports, for a 2021 total of 502.

So far this year, there have been 40 gunshot reports, Littlejohn said Monday.

When asked why the numbers dropped since last July, he said, "Community involvement (and) individuals showing more restraint when dealing with conflicts."

Major Art Littlejohn from the city of Spartanburg Police department said gun-related homicides and reports of gunshots are down in the city since last summer. He said community involvement has been a big help.

According to police reports, last month on Jan. 15, police responded to a shots fired report on South Park Drive at Parkview Drive near Duncan Park Lake, where multiple shell casings were found on the roadway.

Then on Jan. 29, responding to a weapons offense call in the 400 block of Allison Drive, residents told police they were taking a bath late that Saturday night when they heard a noise outside the bathroom. Looking into the nearby room, they saw a bullet-shaped hole through the window and a hole through the television set.

A police officer removed a 9 mm bullet from the TV set. Police speculated the bullet may have come through woods from nearby Ammons Road.

On Feb. 1, police met with a resident of the 100 block of Gordon Drive who said children playing in a nearby vacant lot found two 9 mm shell casings. Police found a third 9 mm shell casing near the home. A video provided by the homeowner from the night of Jan. 19 showed a silver Pontiac driving down the road when three shots were fired.

Spartanburg residents organize

Nearly 150 residents attended the first forum in late July 2021. Some said they have trouble sleeping at night because they never know when they'll hear gunshots. Blakley said she has picked up bullet casings at a nearby playground while walking her dog.

Some residents said police don't respond fast enough to calls, while others said neighborhoods could use more streetlights to deter crime and video cameras to catch bad actors. Some also suggested the city hire more police officers.

Evelyn Blakley of Spartanburg said "weapons being fired at night, especially after midnight, is almost a daily occurrence."

Saturday was the group's second forum, to update residents on what's been done since then and how to cut down on shooting incidents.

Co-organizer Ceej Jefferson said the city has many programs throughout the year to engage residents, including National Night Out, the Citizens Police Academy and Coffee with a Cop.

"One of our issues was police response or presence," Jefferson said.

He said the severity of the incident determines how fast police respond to a call. If someone hears a gunshot or reports a suspicious vehicle, it may take awhile, but if someone has been shot, police would immediately respond.

Spartanburg residents speak out against gun violence and how to help young people at the C.C. Woodson Community Center in Spartanburg on Saturday. Toni Sutton, left, listens as Christopher 'CeeJ' Jefferson speak at the event. Both Sutton and Jefferson are community advocates in Spartanburg.

Jefferson said he was told the department has roughly 30 officers on active patrol throughout the city at any given time. He added that the department is short-staffed.

Littlejohn recently told the Herald-Journal there are 12 vacancies in the 137-member department. Of the 125 employees, 118 are working, three serve in the military and four are going through training.

Factors for rise in shootings

Forum speaker Gia Quinones of the Spartanburg Mental Health Center said there were several factors that led to last summer's spike in shootings.

Gianella Quiñones, BIPOC and Latinx outreach program director at the Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center, talks about helping young people in the community,

For one, she said school lets out for the summer and some working parents have trouble affording summer camp and child care.

Also, the COVID pandemic caused an increase in stress for adults and children, she said.

"The mental health of gun violence causes anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, sleep problems, problems focusing," she said. It all comes down to a public health issue. It's not just a law enforcement issue."

Get youth involved

Much of Saturday's forum was spent addressing the effects of gun violence on children.

Several students at Carver Middle School's mentoring program attended with Principal Randy Edwards Jr.

"These kids are capable of more than what we are giving them," Edwards said. "We need to put more leadership and responsibility in their hands."

Spartanburg High head football coach Mark Hodge said the key to putting children on the right track is the presence of parents.

Mark Hodge head football coach at Spartanburg High School, talks about helping young people in the community at Saturday's "Speak Up 2" forum..

"The number one predictor for success in the United States is a two-parent household," Hodge said. "It has nothing to do with wealth, race. It's two parents in the house. Unfortunately, we've got about 50% of that, so we've got to figure out a way to step up as that other parent."

Forum participant Willa Reeder said more needs to be done to provide young people with jobs in the summer.

"We need to get our youth off the street," she said.

Sutton and Blakley said the city should use some of the $16.4 million in federal COVID relief funds to hire more police and emergency service workers as well as streetlights and cameras.

Spartanburg Mayor Jerome Rice came to listen to residents at Saturday's "Stand Up" event at C.C. Woodson Community Center.

Spartanburg County has received $62 million and the city of Spartanburg $16.4 million in federal COVID relief funds.

Mayor Jerome Rice said young people need role models. He said when he was young, former Mayor James Talley - the first African-American mayor of the city - was his role model.

"Go to school, get your grades, enjoy sports and theater, and be a good kid. Enjoy that time," Rice said. "But when the time comes up for us to step up and do our part in the community, we must step up. If the choir sings good enough, everyone comes to listen."

