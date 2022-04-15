Can gunshot detection devices help fight crime in Palm Springs' Desert Highland Gateway Estates?

Palm Springs Police are exploring whether a system that can detect and report gunshots could be used to fight crime in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood.

The system has proven controversial in other cities, however, and some Palm Springs residents are already raising concerns about privacy and whether certain policing methods are fair.

Police have become increasingly motivated to explore new ways of addressing policing in Desert Highland Gateway Estates — which is historically Black and has been plagued by violent crime — about how police can work with residents to create a safer environment. At least seven officers visited about 100 homes on March 3 to ask about crime in the neighborhood, where two people were killed in shootings just days apart in February.

On Feb. 19, Elisa Dorsey, a 36-year-old Palm Springs resident, was found dead in the 600 block of Rosa Parks Boulevard. Her death was ruled a homicide, though authorities have not said the exact cause. On Feb. 25, 45-year-old Cabazon man Jermaine Hamilton, was found dead after he was shot while driving in the area of Rosa Parks Road and Granada Avenue.

The department says of the approximately 50 residents police spoke to, more expressed support for the gunshot detection system than some other options mentioned by police, including security cameras.

Still, police continue to run into what Araiza described as a lack of participation and trust in law enforcement. At least five people did not want to speak with the officers who came to their homes, Araiza said.

Among those who questioned the idea of instituting the technology in the neighborhood is resident Sonnie Williams, who asked "why don't they let us police our own neighborhood?"

He said he had not heard about the police visits prior to being approached by The Desert Sun and did not necessarily believe that police had done them.

"You know they are going to exaggerate and say they did some [expletive] they didn't do," he said. "I don't think what we are doing out here is that important to them."

Araiza said in early April that the proposal would only move forward with community support. He said the department has yet to plan a ShotSpotter demo.

The Desert Highland Gateway Estates Community Action Association declined to provide comment for this story.

System uses sensors to locate gunshots

The ShotSpotter technology, which police say could both deter and help deal with crime, uses devices and trained personnel to determine and verify that a gunshot has been fired and notify police.

The system uses acoustic sensors that are placed on buildings and lampposts throughout a neighborhood, according to a video on the ShotSpotter website. When a gun is fired anywhere in the area multiple sensors detect and timestamp the sound with the sensors triangulating the location of the gunshot based on the amount of time it takes for the sound of the gunshot to travel to each individual sensor.

The system then generates an alert where trained acoustic experts analyze a recording of the sound to determine if the shot is gunfire or another sound. That analysis involves trained reviewers playing back the audio from multiple sensors, analyzing the visual waveforms to see if they match the typical pattern of gunfire, and either publishing the incident as gunfire or dismissing it as non-gunfire.

If the sound is determined to be a gunshot, the alert and location is then sent to police, with the whole process taking less than 60 seconds, according to the video.

Ron Teachman, the director of public safety solutions at ShotSpotter, told The Desert Sun that the company was aware Palm Springs was considering ShotSpotter.

“ShotSpotter is excited about the opportunity to serve the Palm Springs community and to provide the Palm Springs Police Department with a critical tool that enables officers to better protect their communities, save victims, and to have a greater impact on gun violence," he said.

Crime increasing in neighborhood

A flyer being distributed by Palm Springs police urges residents of Desert Highland Gateway Estates to "take back your neighborhood."

A 2021 Desert Sun analysis of Palm Springs crime data reported to the FBI between 2010 and 2021 showed that an uptick in violent crimes in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates area started several years ago.

The analysis found that between late 2019 and summer 2021, police reported five fatal shootings in the area. Three involved teenagers.

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in July 2020 in the area of Palm Vista and Granada Avenue. A 15-year-old boy was killed in August 2020 in the area of North Granada Avenue and Bon Air Drive. A 19-year-old Indio woman was fatally shot at that same intersection last July.

Araiza said the increase in crime is not just a Desert Highland Gateway Estates issue or even a Palm Springs issue but one that parallels increases in crime nationwide.

In his view, that increase has resulted in part from a situation that worsened during the pandemic and has seen "a lot of people getting charged with crimes and getting sent to jail but there is no bail and they are getting released."

"It's almost like this vicious cycle for our staff where they are going out and making arrests and they are dropping the suspect off at jail but then [the suspect] is getting released and put back on the streets and then in most cases they are dealing with the same person again," he said.

Araiza said he personally is also concerned about "a lack of accountability for one's actions these days" which has been compounded by a pandemic in which people's frustrations levels have risen.

"I'm sure there is a lot of science we can dig into but it isn't just specific to our city," he said.

Lt. William Hutchinson told The Desert Sun at the start of March that many of the homicides have been tied to the Gateway Posse Crips gang, which has been active in the neighborhood since the 1980s.

About two years ago, there was an increase in violence and shootings back and forth between members of that gang and another gang based out of the Santiago Sunrise Village mobile home park, which is located east of the neighborhood on San Rafael Road, Hutchinson said.

Resident blames willingness to kill, go to prison

Williams said he sees the crime as the product of several factors.

"We have always had crime, that's nothing new to us," he said. "We learn how to live with it, but we are a people that if you don't bother us we won't bother you. But if you do bother us we are going to get at you."

The problem, however, comes in when people begin to think it is OK to kill, he said.

"There's a proper way to fight...," he said. "If you are just going to fight then fight, OK, because you can live another day. But once you kill somebody you can't take that life back and that's another life that's wasted."

There's also a problem with kids in the community thinking of prison "like its college," he added.

"You've got to stop looking at it like it's some great thing to go to prison," he said. "Some of the young cats have had that put in their head and they don't fear prison until they get there and they find out it's a whole different story. What you need to do is learn that if I have to prove you to that I am a fool than I am one."

Williams believes that there is still a lot of work to be done in the neighborhood and much of it starts with how young people grow up.

"Education is key, knowing who you are is the most important thing and that you are somebody," he said. "If you know that and have self-respect for yourself, you will respect somebody else and I think if you do that it will cut down on a whole lot of stealing and a whole lot of killing and whole lot of [expletive] in general. And we could interact with other people just as well as we could interact on our own."

Schezarone Carter, the pastor at the Ajalon Missionary Baptist Church on the north side of the neighborhood, said he doesn't have a problem with the use of gunshot detection technology, which he thought was already being used in the community in some fashion. However, he also said it is important that people in the community are treated fairly.

Carter said he is "definitely against crime and against wrongdoing" and doesn't know why people would be reluctant about a tool that could help put a stop to them.

"I am not in favor of covering [for] criminals," he said. "I support our police and I definitely don't believe in defunding the police, they need all the resources they can to deal with crime. We just want to make sure people are treated fairly and want justice."

Carter added that it can be hard for someone like him to evaluate if people are being treated fairly because he is not a police officer and has not had run-ins with police. Instead, his interactions have been limited to community meetings and similar events.

The ShotSpotter technology has also been brought up by department leaders who have attended monthly meetings of the Desert Highland Gateway Estates Community Action Association, an organization dedicated to addressing issues in the community.

Araiza said that when officers talk to people in the community, they often are unable to get much information about crime because there is a culture that discourages snitching, and has left residents worried they are putting their own safety at risk if they provide information to police.

"We know that people know what's going on but they don't want to talk to us," he said. "All we are told is 'go do your job.' The only way we can do our job like that is go out there and find minor violations and pull people over and that gets interpreted as harassment... So we were kind of trying to come up with different ideas and this was one of them."

False positives, privacy issues among concerns

While ShotSpotter's proponents point to data showing the technology reduces crime and leads to arrest, the technology has also been subject to criticism by some who say the technology has a history of false positives and presents privacy issues. Among the groups raising those concerns has been the ACLU.

Last August, ACLU policy analyst Jay Stanley published an article on the ACLU website about two investigations into ShotSpotter technology.

Those investigations were conducted by the Inspector General for the city of Chicago and the McArthur Justice Center, a public interest law firm focused on advocating for human rights and social justice through litigation. ShotSpotter has issued refutations of both investigations.

The article concluded with Stanley stating that it remained the ACLU's position that "we don’t think any police technology should be deployed or used unless affected communities clearly want them."

Stanley also wrote that the investigation identified several concerns with ShotSpotter technology. Among the cited concerns were that ShotSpotter alerts have resulted in thousands of incidents in which police initially responding to ShotSpotter alerts found no incident involving a gun, which Stanley argued suggests that many of those alerts are false alarms that could result in innocent people being put at risk.

"Given the already tragic number of shootings of Black people by police, that is a recipe for trouble," the article said.

However, ShotSpotter has disputed the accuracy of that study, which it says "draws erroneous conclusions from researchers’ interpretation of police report categorizations, falsely equating them with no shots fired."

The company points to an audit of the study conducted by Edgeworth Analytics that found that the company has a 97% accuracy rate of reliably detecting gunshots as well as a 0.5% false positive rate. That study relied on ShotSpotter customers to report potential identification errors, but was controlled to account differences in the amount of potential errors reported by various customers, the company said.

The company also notes that police are not always able to confirm that some legitimate gunshot incidents occurred because some incidents occur when no witnesses are around and gunshots fired by some weapons leave no physical proof.

Other concerns raised include alleged incidents in which ShotSpotter analysts intentionally misclassified sounds that were not made by guns as gunshots, which Stanley said is problematic because ShotSpotter data has been used as evidence in courts.

However, ShotSpotter told The Desert Sun that allegation is also false and that the company categorically denies any allegations that they manipulate any details of an incident at the request of the police.

"We follow the facts and data for our forensic analysis and reports," the company said in a statement to The Desert Sun. "ShotSpotter evidence and expert witness testimony have been successfully admitted in 200 court cases in 20 states across the country."

The company says that reported incidents of the seeming changing of addresses are often the result of a misunderstanding of the reality that ShotSpotter provides two data sources about verified gunshots: the nearest postal address and precise latitude and longitude coordinates.

The company website states that "in the majority of cases, the postal address is very close to the latitude/longitude location. However, when an alert happens near a large parcel, such as a park, the single physical address for that parcel can be far from the actual location where the gunfire occurred."

In response to additional information provided by ShotSpotter CEO Ralph Clark following the initial publication of his report, Stanley wrote that questions he had about the accuracy and reliability of the artificial intelligence technology used by ShotSpotter had been effectively responded to by Clark, leading Stanley to write that "inaccuracies in such an algorithm might result in some missed gunshots but aren’t going to lead to unfair evidentiary judgments."

Stanley also wrote that the ACLU has in the past scrutinized the company and its technology from a privacy perspective, noting that "placing live microphones in public places raises significant privacy concern." However, Stanley wrote that "after looking at the details of ShotSpotter’s system, we didn’t think it posed an active threat to privacy, but we were concerned about the precedent it set (and others agreed).

A ShotSpotter spokesperson said that ShotSpotter sensors are activated only when three or more sensors hear loud, impulsive sounds – pops, booms, and bangs. The company added that the risk of ShotSpotter sensors picking up human voices is “extremely limited” as verified by an independent audit conducted by the New York University Policing Project. It also said ShotSpotter has implemented numerous technical and process improvements to further minimize the chance for a human voice to be captured in the system.

There is no direct access to extended audio pre- and post-incident by any parties and audio of the incident is limited to short ‘snippets' that are transmitted to reviewers at ShotSpotter’s Incident Review Centers, according to the company. These snippets include only a few seconds of gunfire and one second before and after to establish an ambient noise level. Any sounds picked up by ShotSpotter sensors are stored for only 30 hours and then overwritten.

Chicago has become an epicenter of discussion around ShotSpotter technology because of multiple high-profile deaths that have taken place in the city.

One of those deaths occurred last year after 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer responding to an alert from the system. Toledo’s hands were empty when the fatal shot was fired, though he was seen on the officer’s body-worn camera holding a pistol a moment earlier, according to the Chicago Sun Times. Activists urged the city not to renew its contract with ShotSpotter, but the city did so for two more years in August.

ShotSpotter is used, controversial in California

ShotSpotter is currently used in over 125 cities, including 13 in California. Those communities range from major cities such as San Francisco and Sacramento to smaller communities such as San Pablo in the Bay Area.

The company said the technology has proven effective at helping law enforcement make communities safer in California. It points to data showing Oakland saw a 66% reduction in gunfire incidents per square mile after the installation of ShotSpotter while San Pablo saw a 74% reduction in gunfire incidents from 2011-17, the company said.

The closest city to Palm Springs currently using the service is Pasadena, which began using it earlier this year.

San Diego previously used the service but is not doing so currently while the city develops a privacy board to monitor its use, the company confirmed.

ShotSpotter technology was first implemented in four neighborhoods in southeast San Diego in 2016. The city considered renewing its contract with ShotSpotter for five more years last year at a cost of $1.1 million. However, city staff eventually asked that the item be pulled from the city council agenda, according to NBC San Diego.

A 2020 story published by the Voice of San Diego online news website stated that San Diego police had classified 12.3% of the 584 ShotSpotter activations that had occurred since the start of the contract as unfounded with police just making two arrests in four years when responding to activations.

On March 31, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported the San Diego City Council is scheduled to consider the establishment of a Privacy Advisory Board that would provide advice and technical assistance to the council on surveillance technology issues like its prior use of the ShotSpotter gun detection system.

But just as San Diego was taking a pause on the technology, the Los Angeles Times reported in October that the Sacramento Sheriff's Office had announced it would be expanding its use to two more areas of the city.

Earlier this year, Pasadena also became the first city in Los Angeles county to implement the technology at a cost of $640,000 for three years, according to Pasadena Now.

What's next

Araiza said the next step likely would involve taking a look at whether ShotSpotter is something the city could realistically afford to implement in the neighborhood. If the department did move forward, it would then have to go to the city council, which would make a decision after getting community input.

Araiza said earlier in April that he had not heard anything that led him to believe the department would be getting the technology.

Beyond the use of ShotSpotter or other technologies, Desert Highland residents also shared several other ideas for how to improve safety and policing in the neighborhood.

Those ideas included having police involved in more activities with neighborhood residents and particularly kids so that those kids see and know them.

"A lot of the community members my group spoke with felt like they constantly saw different officers, they didn't know by first name," he said.

Many also said they wanted to see more officers driving through the neighborhood when they aren't responding to specific calls. Araiza said a lack of staffing has currently placed the department in a situation where it is being reactive to crime rather then proactive, not just in Desert Highland Gateway Estates but citywide.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

Reporting from Desert Sun reporter Jonathan Horowitz was used in this report.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Can gunshot detection devices help fight crime in Palm Springs' Desert Highland?