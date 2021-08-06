Gunshot fired in Carrboro after resident comes home to find break-in suspects

A gunshot was fired Thursday when an Oakwood Apartments resident returned to find people inside their home and chased them through the complex, Carrboro police reported Friday.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The incident comes just days after a drive-by shooting Monday night at the Wendy’s restaurant in downtown Carrboro that sent one person to the hospital and left over two dozen shell casings on West Main Street.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or the car involved in that shooting, which also sparked an accident when a driver in the drive-thru lane tried to flee and the car flipped onto its roof. The driver and two people in the car also were treated for injuries from the crash.

Police department spokesman Lt. Anthony Westbrook said the drive-by shooting does not appear to be related to Thursday’s break-in.

The resident Oak Avenue told police they returned home with a friend at 10:15 p.m. Thursday and found multiple people who had broken into the apartments, according to a news release. The resident and the friend chased the suspects from the apartment and through the complex until one of the suspects fired a single shot.

The suspects escaped on foot, and the victim called 911, police reported. Multiple items were stolen from the apartment.

Anyone with information about the break-in and shooting or Monday’s drive-by shooting can call Carrboro police Investigator Trey Kennedy at 919-918-7412, or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.