Gunshot fired, pepper spray discharged during Israel, Palestine rallies in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. - A gunshot was fired and several people were sprayed with pepper spray during rallies in Skokie Sunday night.

Around 5 p.m., an event supporting Israel was taking place in the 3400 block of Touhy Avenue when about 200 protestors showed up in support of Palestine, police said.

During the gathering, a man was confronted by numerous individuals in the Lincolnwood Town Center Mall across the street from the event, police said.

At that time, the man pulled out a firearm and discharged the weapon in the air.

No injuries occurred, and the subject was immediately taken into custody, police said.

During the same event in Skokie, police say pepper spray was discharged by someone at the demonstration and a Chicago police officer and two civilians were treated for minor injuries as a result.

A person was taken into custody as a result of the pepper spray incident.