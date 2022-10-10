Gunshot fired into window of Mentor home

Oct. 10—Mentor Police confirmed there was a single gunshot into the front window of a residence located at 4936 Glenn Lodge Road on Oct. 9, according to a department news release.

The homeowner was the only person in the house and was not injured.

At 9:33 p.m. on Oct. 9, Mentor Police responded for a report of a gunshot into the residence, according to the news release.

The release stated a white car, possibly a Hyundai Accent, with a loud exhaust was seen in the area, but it is unknown if it had any involvement.

The Mentor Detective Bureau is investigating the incident. Anyone with any information should contact the Mentor Police Detective Bureau at 440-974-5760.