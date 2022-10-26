Gunshot to head leaves Canton man dead; suspect charged with murder

CANTON – A 31-year-old Canton man was shot to death Tuesday evening following an apparent child custody dispute, city police said.

Shaun M. Cunningham, 48, of Canton has been charged with murder and is accused of killing Travis L. Charles.

Police were dispatched to the shooting around 8:13 p.m. in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW.

Upon arrival, police found Charles near the back steps of a home with a gunshot to his head. He was unresponsive. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital by the Canton Fire Department and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cunningham was arrested at the scene and transported to the Stark County Jail.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting but believe it stemmed from a child custody dispute.

Anyone with any information should contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

