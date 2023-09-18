Gunshot heard over 911 call results in murder arrest in Pender County

During a call to the Pender County 911 Center on Sunday about a disturbance between two men, dispatchers could hear a shot fired, followed by the caller saying that one of the men had been shot, according to a press release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and investigators went to 39 River Trail in Burgaw. Soon after, Dennis Wilkins was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Gregory Thomas Whaley.

Wilkins was placed in the custody of the Pender County jail and is currently being held under a $250,000 secured bond. The investigation is ongoing, according to the release, but the sheriff’s office said this was an isolated incident, and no threat remains to the public.

