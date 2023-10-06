Gunshot leads to Hartford City man's arrest on firearm, domestic battery charges

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A former Muncie man prohibited from possessing firearms is accused of battering his girlfriend and firing a gun during a domestic dispute.

Joshua L. Lehman, 31, now of Hartford City, was charged Thursday in Blackford Circuit Court with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, strangulation and possession of marijuana.

On Wednesday, Hartford City police were sent to a home in the 400 block of North Mill Street , A witness told police she saw a man and a woman — alleged to be Lehman and his girlfriend — arguing, and the man placing his hands around the woman's neck.

As she drove away, the witness said, she heard a gunshot.

Another witness provided a video that had captured the sound of the gunfire, according to an affidavit.

For several minutes, Lehman ignored police demands, on a public address system, that he come out of his house. He eventually emerged from the house and was taken into custody.

He maintained he "did not do anything wrong" to warrant being arrested, the court document said.

After another witness told officers there were firearms in Lehman's home, the Hartford City man declined to allow authorities to conduct a search, requiring them to pursue a warrant.

After that request was granted, investigators seized several items found inside, including a three handguns, a rifle, ammunition and marijuana.

Lehman is prohibited from possessing guns due to his criminal record, which includes convictions for robbery, domestic battery and theft.

The most serious charge against him, involving unlawful possession of a firearm, is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Lehman — who continued to be held in the Blackford County jail on Friday — has received a March 12 trial date.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Gunshot prompts Blackford man's arrest on firearm, battery charges