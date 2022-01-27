🌱 Gunshot Listening Mics For HBPD? + Newport Dolphin Stampede

Welcome back, Huntington Beach! Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day. It's Thursday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on in town today.

First, today's weather:

Sunshine; nice in the p.m.. High: 70 Low: 53.

Here are the top five stories in Huntington Beach today:

It’s been three years since the HBPD invested in license plate reading camera technology. There are already 270 cities in SoCal that are using this system. “The proprietary cameras, equipped with mini solar panels, record the back of vehicles, capturing the license plates, make, model and color.” Privacy advocates warn that any time data is collected, hackers aren’t far behind. System proponents claim that it’s only “designed to respond to searches for specific license plates.” On Wednesday, we learned that there is another product, a listening device that is “only programmed to identify gunshots.” However, its sound recognition can be added to and might include breaking glass or slamming car doors. (Spectrum News 10) Newport Landing Whale Watching team members encountered a dolphin stampede last Sunday. Guests on the whale-watching boat got fantastic videos of the dolphins swimming alongside the boat. “We don’t know exactly what causes common dolphins to stampede, but it’s thought that the dolphins could be evading a predator, or they might be catching up to a food source,” a representative noted. Estimates suggest that there were “easily thousands of animals.” (Fox) On Sunday, a 22-year-old Riverside man with an allegedly suspended license drove a 2013 Lincoln on the 91 Freeway, west of Brookhurst Street. He collided with a 2004 Ford. The driver kept going and then crashed into a 2012 Toyota. The driver was found to have a “blood-alcohol level of .19, more than twice the legal limit.” On Tuesday, he “was charged with felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08 percent, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, driving with a blood-alcohol level above .08 percent causing injury and hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury.” (The OCR) The county is sending more nurses to school districts that have a difficult time with COVID contact tracing. On Tuesday, this program was approved to run for a year. “Districts now have the option to stop notifying individual students within six feet of anyone who tests COVID positive and instead implement “group tracing,” or sending generic letters to anyone who was in the classroom or spent more than 15 minutes with that student or teacher.” (Voice of OC) What is your first thought when thinking of Valentine Date ideas in the OC? A magazine ranking the various options mentions HB’s ‘Burnin’ Love Cabana Experience by the Pasea Hotel. “Lovers can lounge around a private fire pit in Cupid’s cabana and keep things bubbly with a bottle of champagne!” (Locale Magazine)

Today in Huntington Beach:

Certified Farmers Market at 88 Fair Drive (9 AM)

Tai Chi Class at Pa-Kua Martial Arts, Sword & Yoga (10 AM)

Wise Owl Book Club Author Visit with Robert Beatty Online (4 PM)

Happy Hour at the Biergarten @ Old World HB (5 PM to 6 PM)

Speed Dating For Ages: 25-39 @ SOCIAL (7 PM)

From my notebook:

A Huntington Harbour neighbor is looking for a good property management company that specializes in summer rentals. Do you have recommendations? (Nextdoor)

A Downtown Huntington Beach neighbor reminds you to buy Girl Scout cookies! (Nextdoor)

Our North Downtown HB neighbor is looking for a house painter to do some indoor work. (Nextdoor)

A Windsor neighbor is looking for a tutor for their freshman who goes to Huntington High School. He needs help in essays with language arts as well as some other things. They're looking for a college student or adult who can meet via Google Meets. (Nextdoor)

Our Huntington Harbour neighbor, and friend from The Seed Library over at The Huntington Beach Central Library, reminds you they have everything you need for winter and spring planting! (Nextdoor)

