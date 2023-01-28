Gunshot slaying in 400 block of S.W. Tyler is Topeka's sixth homicide this month

Yellow Crime Scene tape could be seen strung Saturday in front of a house at 405 S.W. Tyler.

Saturday morning brought Topeka its sixth homicide victim this month.

Yellow crime scene tape was put up Saturday surrounding the scene, which includes a house at 405 S.W. Tyler.

Topeka police were called about 9:17 a.m. to that location, where one victim suffering from a gunshot wound was pronounced deceased at the scene, said police Lt. Ed Stanley. No arrests had been made.

The victim's name, age and gender weren't immediately being made public.

More:These were Topeka's 2022 homicide victims. They ranged in age from 6 months to 81 years

Detectives were investigating, Stanley said.

He asked anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

More:Man who allegedly got into downtown shootout with police booked into Shawnee County Jail

Topeka's homicide victim total for month reaches six

The six homicide victims recorded this month is Topeka's highest for one month since it saw seven in August 2016.

Topeka's five homicide victims this month prior to Saturday had been:

• Shawn A. Carter, 45, found fatally shot the morning of Jan. 8 in the 1300 block of S.E. Madison. No arrests have been made.

• Jackson Tilton, 16 months, who died Jan. 8, four days after he was hospitalized with severe brain injuries. Dustin J. Kelley Sr., 40, faces charges that included first-degree murder in the commission of a felony. Kelley was the boyfriend of Tilton's mother.

• Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1, who died in a fire reported just before 5 a.m. Jan. 20 at 916 S.W. Warren Ave. Kyle J. Tyler, 32, faces charges that include three counts of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony. Kyle Tyler was the boyfriend of Fitzpatrick and the father of Peyton Tyler and Kourtney Tyler, said Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka sees its sixth homicide so far this month and year