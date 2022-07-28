Gunshot slaying on a Reading street unfolded in front of witness

Jul. 28—The suspect in a gunshot slaying March 25 in Reading stepped out of a stopped car, walked around it to the driver's door, fired a shot, then pulled out the driver, dumping the dying victim onto Schuylkill Avenue, according to testimony from a witness at the scene.

At a hearing Tuesday, Julian Noel said he was walking home from work when he saw the defendant, Wilson Ventura-Cruz, 19, of West Reading, who he identified in court, shoot into the driver's side of a purple Toyota Camry, then drag Angel Hernandez-Lopez, 19, out of the car.

According to Noel's testimony:

Noel was walking when he heard what sounded like a gunshot over the volume from his earbuds.

Noel pulled out the earbuds and turned off the music. A car swerved from Lackawanna Street onto Schuylkill Avenue and stopped a short distance from Noel and slightly in front of him.

Ventura-Cruz got out of the passenger side, drew a pistol and fired into the driver's side.

Ventura-Cruz pulled a dying Hernandez-Lopez out of the car and into the middle of Schuylkill Avenue.

"I saw him (Hernandez-Lopez) take his last breath," said an emotional Noel.

He said Ventura-Cruz appeared to want to abandon the vehicle and run, but seemed to change his mind and got back in and drove off.

Noel was the only witness, but a handful of responding officers and criminal investigators were also called to testify Tuesday by Berks County Assistant District Attorney Justin Bodor.

Ventura-Cruz was held for court by District Judge Alvin B. Robinson and returned to Berks County Prison without bail on first- and third-degree murder and related assault and weapons charges.

City patrol Officer Ross Heckler said he spotted the dark purple car farther south on Schuylkill Avenue less than a minute after a call went out for a suspect fleeing the scene of a possible homicide.

He said Ventura-Cruz stopped the car as soon as he saw Heckler's patrol lights and put his hands up.

Hecker approached with his firearm drawn and placed Ventura-Cruz in handcuffs.

He said Ventura-Cruz made no attempt to flee or resist.

City investigators interviewing Ventura-Cruz after he was taken to City Hall testified that the suspect had little else to say other than, "I did it. Put me inside."

They said Ventura-Cruz told them he "doesn't talk to cops" and kept asking to be taken away.

Ventura-Cruz's hands were covered in blood, officers and investigators testified.

According to testimony, Ventura-Cruz had an ammunition magazine in his pocket that fit the 9 mm pistol that was found on the seat of the car.

The bullets in that magazine were the same type as a bullet removed from Hernandez-Lopez's head during an autopsy, down to their red-painted tips, police said.

There was no testimony given on a motive, or about the events before to the killing.

Ventura-Cruz's attorneys attempted to have charges dismissed, claiming there wasn't evidence providing premeditation; the witness didn't see what happened inside the vehicle; no one knew what transpired before the shooting and dumping of the body; and the gun found in the car after the shooting wasn't explicitly proved to belong to Ventura-Cruz, because the car didn't belong to him.

Robinson denied those motions.

Testimony showed Ventura-Cruz did not have a license to carry a firearm, and the car was the property of Hernandez-Lopez's girlfriend, who was not identified.