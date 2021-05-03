Gunshot victim, 34, dies at hospital

May 3—DANVILLE — A local man has died after being shot in the back.

Danville police are withholding the name of the victim pending notifications by the Vermilion County Coroner's Office.

At 2:14 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of the 600 block of Plum in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival police officers located a 34-year-old Danville man who was lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his back, according to a Monday press release from the DPD.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Officers immediately began an investigation into this incident and learned that the suspect had exited a vehicle and fired one shot at the victim. The suspect then got back into a vehicle and fled the scene prior to the officers arrival.

No further suspect information is currently available.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.