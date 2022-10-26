Gunshot victim dies at hospital

Oct. 26—A 40-year-old Milledgeville man who was shot multiple times in what authorities believe was a drive-by shooting last month has died from his injuries, The Union-Recorder has learned.

And now local law enforcement authorities are appealing to the public for their help.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had been arrested in connection with the shooting of Demetrius Hodnett, according to Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Detective Robert "Bob" Butch.

Hodnett passed away at Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center in Macon early last Friday, Butch said.

"We're now awaiting word from the medical examiner as to what actually caused his death," Butch said.

The victim's body was to undergo an autopsy at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory in Decatur to determine the cause of death.

Hodnett had been hospitalized since the shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Butch said Tuesday that the shooting remained under investigation and asked that anyone with information about the crime call the sheriff's office.

The victim was shot shortly after midnight on Sept. 27, near Central Avenue and Second Street, according to a press release from Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Maj. Brad King, who heads the criminal investigations division.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 11:49 p.m. from a residence on the 100 block of Central Avenue about someone there with a gunshot wound.

Hodnett was treated at the scene by firefighters/first responders with Baldwin County Fire Rescue and personnel with Grady Emergency Medical Services before he was taken by ambulance to the emergency department of Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin in Milledgeville.

The victim later was flown by an Air Evac helicopter to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center in Macon. He was admitted there as a patient until his death.

A parked car in the area of the shooting also was damaged by gunfire, according to an incident report filed by Deputy Ryant Wright.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting of Hodnett is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Crime Tip Line at 478-445-5102.