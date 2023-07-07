Gunshot victim dies in hospital days after Kansas City shooting, police say

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide Friday after receiving word that a 24-year-old man who was shot in the Blue Hills neighborhood had died in the hospital.

Capt. Corey Carlisle, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said in an email Friday that detectives were still searching for a suspect in the killing of Donnell Epperson on June 30.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to 59th Street and Wabash Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Epperson was found on the sidewalk in front of a home there. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police were still investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting, Carlisle said. No one was in custody Friday.

The killing marks the 104th homicide in Kansas City so far in 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. The city saw 172 homicides in 2022, the second-deadliest year on record.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.