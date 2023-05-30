Gunshot victim dies nine months after triple shooting at Kansas City bar: Police

A 45-year-old man seriously injured in an August triple shooting outside of a Kansas City bar died of his injuries nearly nine months afterward, according to police.

On Aug. 28, around 2:30 a.m., Kansas City police officers were called to investigate a noise complaint at the Peppermill Lounge at 11612 Hickman Mills Drive. As the officers were on scene, they heard several gunshots and saw a large crowd of people.

Two gunshot victims were found at the shooting scene — one in the street, another in a nearby vehicle — and a third was dropped off at the hospital that morning, according to police.

Over this past weekend, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office contacted police advising that one of the shooting victims had died, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said in an email Tuesday. The victim was identified by police as Tyler E. Brown.

The investigation was being handled by Kansas City homicide detectives. A person of interest in the shooting was identified by police and a case file was being sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review, Becchina said.

Brown’s death was to be added to Kansas City’s homicide total for 2022, Becchina said.

Last year, the city saw 171 other homicides, marking it the second-deadliest year on record, according to data maintained by The Star.