Gunshot victim dies after seeking help at KC gas station, the first of 2 killings Sunday

A gunshot victim who sought help at a Kansas City gas station has died — about two hours before a second fatal shooting was reported Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded after 9:30 p.m. to the gas station at 5901 Troost Ave., where the victim walked inside, asked for help and collapsed, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The man was found unresponsive in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after arriving, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman.

Police believe the shooting occurred north of the gas station on Troost Avenue, Becchina said.

The killing marked the 125th this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 160 homicides by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history. By this time in 2019, the city had suffered 126 killings.

By 11:30 p.m., another fatal shooting was reported in Kansas City, Becchina said. That homicide reportedly occurred near East 113th Terrace and Askew Avenue in south Kansas City, though additional information was not immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

