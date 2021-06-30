Gunshot victim dropped off at hospital with life-threatening injuries early this morning

Jun. 30—One person is in the hospital after a shooting victim was dropped off at the hospital early this morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in a release.

Deputies responded to Kettering Health Washington Township, formerly called Southview Medical Center, at 1:04 a.m. after a person was dropped off at the emergency department, the release said.

The person had been shot, sustaining life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Police found the person who took the victim to the hospital soon after, and they are being questioned.

The sheriff's office said the shooting is under investigation and asked for anyone with information to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit.