Man dies from injuries after being taken to Dayton hospital with gunshot wound

UPDATE: May 17 @ 1 p.m.:

A 39-year-old man who was taken to Miami Valley Hospital on Wednesday with a gunshot would has died from his injuries, according to Dayton Police.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

During an investigation into the incident, police were able to locate the person who dropped the victim off at the hospital. After speaking with them, police said it appeared the shooting happened in the 2900 block of W. Third Street.

Officers went to the location and recovered evidence.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dayton Police at (937)-333-2677 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-7867.

ORIGINAL REPORT: May 16, 2022

Authorities in Dayton said one person was dropped off at Miami Valley Hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound.

According to Regional Dispatch, the victim was dropped off at the hospital by a female driver around 1:30 p.m.

At this time, authorities are still working to determine where the shooting happened.

The victim is listed, according to Regional Dispatch in unknown condition.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.