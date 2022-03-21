Gunshot victim expected to recover, police say

Mar. 21—Danville police responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 100 block of Kansas Street.

Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and they conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, officers found a person in the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Officers assisted with transporting the victim to the OSF emergency room for treatment.

The victim was identified as a 46-year-old Danville man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his leg and shoulder area.

The victim said he was at his residence in the 100 block of Kansas Street when he heard someone outside his door, so he went to see who it was and found a person wearing a mask over their face.

The victim said the individual wearing the mask started shooting at the victim.

The victim was listed in stable condition and is expected to recover, according to police.

No further suspect information is available. The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers are 217-446-TIPS.