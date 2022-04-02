Gunshot victim found dead in vehicle on highway; Lee’s Summit police investigate

One person was found shot and killed in a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 470 late Friday night, according to Lee’s Summit police.

Police responded along with emergency crews around 9:10 p.m. to a reported shooting on the highway near Lakewood Boulevard. Officers found a single vehicle on the inside shoulder of the northbound lanes of traffic, which was occupied by a victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

Sgt. Chris Depue, a department spokesman, said in an email that details were few as detectives were still in the early stages of the investigation.

Police did not immediately identify the victim as family was being notified of the killing Friday night.

Traffic grew heavy near the highway exit late Friday as police maintained a presence there. Officers were diverting northbound traffic lanes east onto the outer road and as investigators looked for evidence and processed the crime scene, Depue said. The road closure was expected to last several hours.

The killing marks the third homicide reported in Lee’s Summit so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star. All three have been fatal shootings.