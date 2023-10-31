Gunshot victim found during northwest side house fire
Police said that a deceased gunshot victim was found after firefighters were called to a house fire on the city’s northwest side.
Garcia left Game 3 early after tweaking his side and is not in the starting lineup for Game 4.
A California jury ruled Tesla's Autopilot was not to blame in a crash that killed 37-year-old Micah Lee in 2019 and severely injured his two passengers. The lawsuit blamed a defect in the system that allegedly caused the vehicle to swerve off the highway.
Locking in a low interest rate can save you thousands of dollars in interest over the life of a home loan and lower your monthly payments.
With Edgar Allan Poe's "Fall of the House of Usher" all the rage on Netflix, we take a listen to famous folks reading his most famous poem.
The chipmaker is betting its new chips can help it gain position in the AI race.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Over 19,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this gentle vitamin C cleanser and say it brightened their skin. It also has calming ingredients like aloe vera and coconut water.
Modern-day parenting can get in the way of kids' independence and creativity, a new study says.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Brooke Wyckoff is entering her second full season leading No. 18 Florida State this fall.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Taylor Swift wore brown knee-high boots, so now I want brown knee-high boots.
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have said little about their private romance in the more than two years they've dated. Here's what they have said.
A TikTok hack claims dogs don't actually need toothbrushes and toothpaste — but is it true?
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in.
Just wait 'til The Great Pumpkin comes ... to your watchlist.
Department of Education found that GCU lied to students about the cost to attend doctorate programs.
The Fever, Sparks, Mercury and Storm are all vying for the No. 1 overall draft pick
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Judge Arthur Engoron chides Trump’s lawyers over their claim that he shouldn’t be fined as punishment for financial fraud committed in New York.