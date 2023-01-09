Gunshot victim found inside apartment complex, Richland County deputies say

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it’s investigating a shooting that caused a man to be hospitalized.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting at The Reserve apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive. That’s in Columbia, near Interstate 77 in the area between Percival Road and Interstate 20.

When they arrived, deputies found a man lying in a hallway area who had been shot in the lower body, the sheriff’s department said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s department. Further information on the man’s condition, and if his injuries are considered life threatening, was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire were not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.