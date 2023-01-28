Gunshot victim found outside fatal Richland shooting scene arrested for burglary

One man is in jail for burglary after being shot Thursday morning inside a home on McMurray Avenue where a man was later found dead.

Richland police booked Dustin Paul Nelson, 37, into the Benton County jail about 10:30 a.m. Friday on suspicion of first-degree burglary. Police have not said if or how the charge is connected to the man’s death.

Police also are looking for two more people in connection with the incident, said a police news release.

Nelson was one of two people with gunshot wounds found in the street outside 1939 McMurray Avenue about 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

A woman remained in critical condition Friday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, according to a release from the Richland police department.

Nelson was jailed after he was released from the hospital.





And a third man with other types of injuries also was treated at a hospital and released the same day. He is not considered a suspect, said police.

Lt. Damon Jansen told the Herald that police detectives are still putting together what happened.

Officers believe Nelson and the woman were inside when they were shot and fled toward the street. They flagged down a passersby including a tow truck driver for help, who called 911 and provided first aid.

Inside the house, officers discovered a man’s body. Police have confirmed his identity, but are waiting to release it until his family is notified, according to the Benton County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators scoured the home late into the night searching for clues, Jansen said.

He called the case “rather complex” and said it would take some time to figure out exactly what happened.

“We would love to have the public’s patience in sorting out the case,” Jansen said. “We can’t release a lot of information right now.”

“It is believed this residence was specifically targeted and it was not a random act of violence,” he said in the news release.

Police say all individuals involved in the shooting have all been identified and detectives are working with Benton County prosecutors and local law enforcement task forces to find two remaining individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department using the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.

Burglary suspect

Nelson was awaiting trial on an assault charge when he was shot this week. He’d been released on bail in connection with a November incident in which he was accused of strangling someone, according to court documents.

He also is charged with interfering with reporting domestic violence. Details on both charges were not immediately available Friday.

Nelson also has previous convictions for criminal trespassing in 2015 and a misdemeanor assault two years earlier.