Gunshot victim shows up at hospital after shots fired report in Harrison Twp. Thursday

Oct. 22—The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating and one person is in the hospital after a reported shooting in Harrison Township Thursday evening.

At around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area around Wasserstrom Restaurant Supply SuperStore at 1949 Needmore Road on a report of shots fired, according to the sheriff's office in a release.

In the release, it said that deputies found evidence of a shooting, but no suspect or victim. However, a short time later a person arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot would to his wrist.

The sheriff's office did not confirm in the release that the gunshot victim had been shot on Needmore Road, but it said that it is under investigation.

