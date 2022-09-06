Gunshot victim shows up at hospital while police investigate shooting in Kansas City

Police were investigating a shooting on Kansas City’s east side after a gunshot victim was dropped off at a hospital early Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at Truman Road and White Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A short time later, a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound arrived in a private car at a hospital, Drake said.

The victim’s condition was not available, however, the injuries were considered not to be life-threatening, she said.

Officers found a crime scene near the intersection and detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).