UPDATE: Shooting victim found inside crashed car Saturday in Dayton has died

UPDATE @ 10:40 a.m. (March 28):

A shooting victim found in a crashed car has died after they were taken to an area hospital early Saturday morning, according to a Dayton police incident report.

The incident was first reported as a crash on North Broadway Street at Harvard Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police and medics on scene found a shooting victim inside the car and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

According to a Dayton police incident report the victim found shot later died from their injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of family and further investigation by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

News Center 7 has contacted a Dayton police spokesperson for additional details about the police investigation.

This story will be updated as new details become available.